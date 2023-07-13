Scooby Doo Mystery: “Huw Would Have Thought it?”

Apparently the mucho secretive cover-up by the BBC hiding the celebrity newsreader who is rather partial to young teens has been uncovered as chief newsreader Huw Edwards — uncovered by his own fucking wife!

Scooby Doo Huw

What a turn of events after speculation was rife over the identity of the celebrity who paid a vulnerable teenager £35,000 for explicit photos. BBC News and Newsnight journalists have also uncovered at least six past and present staff who have complained about his fiddling behaviour.

“Zoinks!”

Much like an episode of Scooby Doo, Velma (Huw’s wife) finally ripped the mask off the mysterious character haunting and eluding everyone for days.

Who gets the Scooby Snacks? Huw gets the absence of long leave and a nice, large pay off from the taxpayer funded BBC.