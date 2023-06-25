Yellow Coward Prigozhin Banished to Belarus

MINSK - Belarus - Yevgeny Prigozhin has his days numbered after a failed coup attempt in Russia against Putin.

Oh dear, desertion in the Wagner Group usually means a sledgehammer to the head, and no doubt ‘Putin’s Chef’ Yevgeny Prigozhin will meet his end soon with some spectacular accident.

“We give him top penthouse in Minsk, and one day he slip and fall out of window,” an FSB operative in Belarus revealed.

Whatever happens, it is game over for Prigozhin and his crew of misfits, even if Putin has shown weakness.

The lame war in Ukraine will continue limping along, and it is up to the Ukrainians to push forward and capitalise on the disarray within the Russian military ranks.

Beware of a wounded rat backed into a corner, Putin still has his finger on the red button and is itching to press it.