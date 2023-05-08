Biden Admin Allows Heteros to Openly Serve in Navy

WASHINGTON DC - USA - The Biden Admin signed into law the repeal of the Navy's 'Don't ask, don't tell' policy, thereby allowing straight people to openly serve in the Navy.

By
Ville Pepo
-
navy trans
Admiral Ron Felcher addresses sailors on the USS Mulvaney about wearing the right cock ring whilst directing flank

The Navy will have to change Biden says

Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden said the law will strengthen national security and uphold the ideals that the country’s sailing men and women risk their lives to defend.

“No longer will our country be denied the service of thousands of patriotic Americans who are forced to leave the Navy – regardless of their skills, no matter their bravery or their zeal, no matter their years of exemplary performance – because they happen to be straight,” Biden said.

In the Navy

The new law ended the Obama era ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy, which forced straight Navy members to hide their sexual orientation or face dismissal.

“It was real hard because if you didn’t join in with the transexual, transgender gay orgies on deck or aft, they would immediately know you were not a real sailor boy,” John Rimmer, an ex-Navy recruit, told CNN News.

While officials did not announce any timetable for the revamp, the process will probably take months as the Navy has to formulate new service guidelines.

The guidelines will also cover a host of questions, from how to educate sailors on how to treat straight non-trans members of the team, and how the Navy’s tradition of steaming gay Bud Light saunas and submarine orgies would have to be toned down.

Help us fight for democracy & freedom

@DAILYSQUIB The real Daily Squib profile has been permanently shadow-banned by Twitter for no reason at all. Whilst hardcore porn, paedo accounts and brutal regimes like the Taliban are given blue check marks, our site is unduly punished.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR