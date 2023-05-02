The Guardian: Why Are British Leftists Anti-Semitic?

The Soviet Union had a love and hate relationship with Jewish people. Jews had settled in many countries like Armenia, Belarus before the USSR was formed through Bolshevik revolution. On one hand, the persecuted Jews under Tsarist Russia were given reprieve under communist Russia, in the form of inclusivity of all, on the other hand there was still discrimination and repression for Soviet Jews. In the spring of 1918 widespread anti-Jewish violence was perpetrated by members of the Red Guard in the former Pale of Settlement.

Lenin’s speech of 1919 related his wishes for an end to the repression of the Jews:

The Tsarist police, in alliance with the landowners and the capitalists, organized pogroms against the Jews. The landowners and capitalists tried to divert the hatred of the workers and peasants who were tortured by want against the Jews. … Only the most ignorant and downtrodden people can believe the lies and slander that are spread about the Jews. … It is not the Jews who are the enemies of the working people. The enemies of the workers are the capitalists of all countries. Among the Jews there are working people, and they form the majority. They are our brothers, who, like us, are oppressed by capital; they are our comrades in the struggle for socialism. Among the Jews there are kulaks, exploiters and capitalists, just as there are among the Russians, and among people of all nations… Rich Jews, like rich Russians, and the rich in all countries, are in alliance to oppress, crush, rob and disunite the workers… Shame on accursed Tsarism, which tortured and persecuted the Jews. Shame on those who foment hatred towards the Jews, who foment hatred towards other nations

Lenin was supported by the Labour Zionist (Poale Zion) movement, then under the leadership of Marxist theorist Ber Borochov, which was fighting for the creation of a Jewish workers’ state in Palestine and also participated in the October Revolution (and in the Soviet political scene afterwards until being banned by Stalin in 1928). While Lenin remained opposed to outward forms of antisemitism (and all forms of racism), he actively allowed Jewish people a platform to rise to the highest offices in both party and state.

So, if communism was relatively good for the Jewish people in Soviet Russia, not including the horrific purges of Jews during the Second World War, why is there such animosity with the far leftists in Britain today? The recent anti-Semitic cartoon by Martin Rowson, and his ‘insincere’ apology, is a weird anomaly within the so-called ‘inclusive’ Marxist communists of the Guardian newspaper.

Martin Rowson recently apologised after he was accused of using “notorious anti-Semitic tropes” in an illustration about Richard Sharp’s resignation as BBC chairman.

As a caricaturist and illustrator, Rowson has certainly a great body of work under his belt despite being a communist.

One could postulate that the artist was fuelled by his anti-capitalist fervour as a Bolshevik cartoonist who just like his communist hero, Jeremy Corbyn, is staunchly fighting the success of certain people who just happen to be Jewish.

Why is a successful Jewish person feared and detested so much? Well, in the eyes of the far-leftist communist Guardian newspaper, all forms of success in business, media, and finance are seen as the antithesis of communism and socialism where every person is as poor as everyone else; that is apart from the soviet party hierarchy who dress in drab uniforms but revel in luxury while the proles bow to them in the streets. Israel is also a contentious issue with the Guardian, as it always sides with the Palestinians and other Arab or Persian entities out to destroy it. Certainly, Israel does not pull back on retribution to the daily numerous attacks on its state, but any nation would do the same if they were plonked right in the middle of a viper’s nest. What the Guardian does not understand is that conquest trumps everything, and the Jewish diaspora won that land through conquest, as did every other nation win their own patch of land.

If Rowson was a true artist he would never have apologised, but he did with a 1000-word grovelling apology that appeased no one and only made him look like a simpering fool. No artist should ever have to explain themselves, and any that does is not a true artist.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party was overtly anti-Semitic, and the new Labour leader Keir Starmer is trying to distance itself from those horrid dark days of the Corbynite Labour shite festival of madness.

The thing is, the Corbynites are still out there, they are still in the Guardian and all over the place. Communism and Wokism is now a very large part of Britain, one only has to look at the power of the trade unions and the daily strikes blighting the country. The NHS is the ultimate bastion of communism in the UK, as it is the largest employer by far, it was created by socialist/communists and although it has been good for the UK as a whole, it is still a symbol of communism, and in its frail oversubscribed age, it has been damaged by the communists themselves. By opening the immigration doors to Britain, it was Tony Blair who single-handedly damaged the NHS because of the immense mass of people using it. As mass immigration continues daily, eventually the oversubscribed NHS, that vast symbol of communism, will totally crumble as the unsustainable force of people begging for its service pulls it under for the last time.

As for blathering pathetic apologies, please do not bother with those. It’s just ugly and sad. Even the Jews probably want to vomit at the sight of it all.