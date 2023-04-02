Trump Getting Ready For Jail Presidency

SAN QUENTIN - USA - According to sources, the real president of the US, Donald J. Trump is getting ready for jail.

Sure, being constantly persecuted by the Dems purely for political reasons will only strengthen Trump’s base for his possible 2024 presidency, the fact is, jail is jail and Trump may be put behind bars by his enemies.

“You gotta prepare for these things. I mean, imagine no more gold taps, or gold toilet seats? I usually have a Melania relief treat at 3 pm and by 6 pm I order up a new girl. I gotta have a different one every day. In prison, I will no doubt have none of those things. It’s frankly gonna be tough,” Trump revealed on Sunday.

American jails are notorious for being hardcore places where if you do not assert yourself in the beginning, you will soon find yourself as someone’s bitch.

The Don thankfully is not worried about such things, as he can pay for his own security directly in jail.