LONDON - England - The Racist Homophobe Misogynist Community are outraged that they have been associated with the Met Police.

“We completely refute any connections to the Met police force. These accusations are absolutely disgusting. How dare they accuse us of being coppers?” a racist, homophobic, misogynist revealed today from a seedy strip club in Soho.

A review by Baroness Louise Casey, who spent a year investigating the Met Police, has labelled the Metropolitan police force as ‘institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic’.

There has been outrage however from the racist, sexist and homophobic community at being labelled as members of the Met Police.

“You can call me anything you fucking want, mate, but never call me a copper. I am not a pig, can you hear me going ‘oink, oink?’ nah you can’t, I ain’t a Bobby, I ain’t a fuckin’ rozzer, and if you dare equate me with being a PC Plod fuzz fed peeler bottle, I will personally glass you in the face,” a very angry member of the racist, homophobic, misogynist, community yelled at the top of his voice.

The Racist Homophobic Misogynist community (RHM) were today planning on a rally to protest at the outrage of being somehow connected to the Met police.

“This is about our dignity and honour and our right to be racist, misogynistic and homophobic without being labelled as policemen. We have rights as much as anyone, and refute this disgusting connection with the rozzers,” spokesman for the group, Gaylord Enirgg told the BBC on Tuesday.