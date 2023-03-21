LONDON - England - Find out how vaping can provide a better quality of life for smokers. Learn about the health benefits and how vaping can offer a more enjoyable alternative.

How Vaping Can Improve the Overall Quality of Life for Smokers

Smoking has long been a popular habit that is found all over the world. At the start of the twentieth century, smoking as we know it skyrocketed in popularity, becoming a symbol of status and wealth. Roughly 80% of adults were addicted to smoking in the UK in the 1950s, as smoking continued to become popularised by cinema and television. It was believed to exude sophistication and was considered cool due to icons at the time never pictured without a cigarette in their hand. Now, times have changed and there is much research into the negative impacts that cigarettes can have on a smoker’s life.

This is where vaping comes in, a much more recent alternative to smoking that is proven to improve the quality of a smoker’s life greatly. Vaping can improve the quality of life for smokers in a variety of different ways, from long-term health improvements, hygiene and being a lot lighter on the wallet. With each coming day, more smokers are turning to vape devices, and for good reason.

Saves money

Vaping is significantly cheaper than smoking cigarettes, helping users to save huge amounts of their hard-earned cash in the long run. On average, packets of cigarettes cost around £12.51 in the UK, which can amount to large sums of money spent on packs per month. In fact, the cost of a pack of cigarettes has increased 150% since 2007.

Whilst vaping does require a larger amount of money paid initially for the device, that is the biggest expenditure by far, as many e-liquid bottles cost around £2.99 and can last vapers up to a week’s worth of use. There are some excellent online stores such as Vaping 101 that often have some unbeatable prices and lots of great deals on e-liquids and vape kits to help you save money.

This can help to improve the quality of life significantly for a majority of reasons, even by simply allowing smokers to have an extra bit of cash instead of spending it on cigarettes. This allows this money to be used elsewhere, and over time, this can lead to significant savings and improved financial stability.

Hygiene

Smoking can have a significant impact on a person’s hygiene. The more an individual smokes, the more likely their hygiene is to be affected. The chemicals in cigarettes cause smokers to experience bad breath, as well as the smell clinging to clothes and hair. There is no real way to avoid this without switching to vaping. Unlike cigarettes, vapes do not produce smoke, but instead vapour. This vapour does not include any of the chemicals that are found in cigarette smoke, and whilst it has an immediate strong, sweet smell, it will quickly dissipate into the air.

Smokers are also twice as likely to develop gum disease when smoking, and this number can increase depending on the amount of cigarettes smoked per day and how long someone has smoked for. As vape juice does not include the chemicals contained in tobacco, vapers are not exposing themselves to the chemicals that cause bad oral hygiene. Around 43% of smokers over the age of 65 have lost all of their teeth as a result of long-term smoking.

Physical Health

Switching to vaping can have enormous benefits for an individual’s health in both the short and long term. Studies have found that vaping is 95% less harmful than cigarettes, reducing many of the smoking related symptoms including coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and more. By making this transition, vapers are encouraged to live a healthier lifestyle, allowing individuals to exercise more easily, which all leads to a better quality of life.

The long term health benefits are also significant too, with smoking being one of the leading causes of death in the UK and around the world. The chemicals contained within the tobacco can increase the risk of developing over 50 serious illnesses, as the smoke from cigarettes has over 70 chemicals that have been proven to cause cancer. As a result, over 40% of all cancer diagnoses are related to smoking. In contrast, there is no current evidence to suggest that vaping causes cancer. Because of this, switching to vaping can remove many of the risks of developing many health conditions, helping to make it a significantly healthier option.

Builds community

Unlike smoking, vaping has the backing of a real community that is alive and thriving. From online forums and Reddit threads to in-person vaping conventions where vapers from all over the country and even the world can meet up and build connections, there is a connection between vapers that is unlike anything to do with smoking. In these communities, many share their experience with quitting smoking, how they found vaping and even just simple sharing some cool vape tricks.

Online forums are plentiful, with some threads such as r/Vaping having over 170,000 users. This provides a space for vapers to easily share or find advice on anything from how to put together a device or beginners who need help picking their first ever vape kit.

Enjoyment

Simply put, vaping is far more enjoyable than smoking cigarettes for a variety of different reasons. The most obvious reason being the endless array of flavours that e-liquids come in, helping to keep vaping fresh and fun, as there’s always something new to try. As well as this, vapers also have the options to personalise and customise their experience greatly with a range of different devices to pick from that cater to different styles. Vape devices also allow users to think as simple or as personalised as they like, with many vape kits including features and built-in modes such as temperature control mode, variable wattage, boost mode and much more.

Vaping offers a range of benefits that can help to lead to a better quality of life for smokers, from saving them hundreds per year to living a longer, healthier life. Switching to vapes offer benefits that impact the short term too, with an immediate improvement on hygiene. The better quality of life you have, the more confident and happier you feel within yourself, and this will resonate to those around you. There are many steps a person has to take to achieve this, but switching from smoking to vaping is one that can have enormous impacts.