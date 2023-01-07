Did the Repubs Just Vote For a Flip-flop RINO Speaker of the House?

THE SWAMP - USA - Kevin McCarthy has been voted in as the 55th speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Like what happened to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)? How come she wanted Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House so bad if he is a dodgy swamp creature flip flopping Republican in Name Only? Just as the Conservative Party in Britain is in an utter divided mess, it seems our American friends are in a similar situation. It took 15 ballots to get the fucker in.

As it is, the Republicans in their current non red wave situation would need 218 votes out of 222 odd members to pass a bill in the House of Representatives. That’s pretty much impossible seeing the fractured nature of the party.

All the while, the Democrats are sitting back chuckling like a bunch of hyenas at this farce. It took an eternity to get Mccarthy voted in, and whilst that shrivelled prune Pelosi was on holiday she must have been laughing into her pint of whiskey.

Looks like it’s going to be another Swamp Meet. Where’s Trump?