The West Can Only Watch As Putin Destroys Ukraine Infrastructure

KYIV - Ukraine - The pathetic West can only watch from afar as Vladimir Putin's Russia systematically destroys the country's infrastructure.

Power plants, water plants, nuclear power stations, railways, hospitals, schools, and civilian targets, the Russians led by Putin are hell-bent on crippling Ukraine with their cowardly missiles. The thing is, who is more cowardly, the pusillanimous West who can only watch from afar and give the Ukrainians a few guns, or the Russians firing off missiles indiscriminately?

What hope is there with a weak useless corpse in the White House, a cowering yellow EU with a Macron brown nosing sycophant firmly lodged up Putin’s rectum, and a Number 10 billionaire more concerned with his stock portfolio than anything else?

The West can only watch as Putin gets to work to finish this once and for all, boosted by his allies India, Iran and China.