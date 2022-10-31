TRIGGER WARNING: Scare Your Ass Silly This Halloween

LONDON - England - The cold dark cobbled foggy streets will trigger your woke sensibilities this Halloween.

Dare to venture out of your safe space, and mind the multiple microaggressions piling up against your door? Imagine the sheer horror of reading some funny stuff in a book that is not bland soulless preachy woke and pathetic.

There is a creek at the door, can you use cancel culture to completely erase that scary sound from the universe?

Oh dear, could it be a cisgender about to invade your intersectional Black Lives Matter plant-based room with toxic masculinity and mansplaining culturally appropriating internalised misogyny patriarchy?

Hold that trigger finger, for you are about to be triggered.

