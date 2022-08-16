The 2011 Kissinger Drums of War Prophecy Solidifies Every Day

Well, well, who do we have here? Henry Kissinger himself, possibly the greatest living statesman, saying that the West has never been closer to war than now with Russia and China.

We are at the edge of war with Russia and China on issues which we partly created, without any concept of how this is going to end or what it’s supposed to lead to.

No shit Sherlock…

Kissinger may be old, but he seems to still have his fingers on the pulse, and his perceptive qualities are very much alive.

If you can’t hear the drums of war you must be deaf

Our satirical parody of Kissinger in 2011 somehow was a look into the future that no one wanted to come to fruition, but it is becoming truer every nearing day.

The Daily Squib does predict the future, we are given information that we transmit to the rest of you, whether you like it or not.

Sometimes the future is not pleasant, and it is not always happy fun news. We do not thus choose things ourselves, we are mere messengers. We warn of future events, so you can be prepared.

From the year 2011, people have had plenty of time to prepare for what is to come. If you are not prepared, you are the only one to blame.

…a warning from the future.