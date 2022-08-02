Kate Middleton and Prince William Urged to Give Up 11 Month Holidays

NASSAU - The Bahamas - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been urged to give up their annual 11-month holidays.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do like their holidays. Whether somewhere in the Cayman Islands or the Bahamas, or at one of the Queen’s holiday homes in Britain, they are currently on a two-month summer holiday.

Royal expert Melanie Blattocks, urges the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to maybe put aside a few months of holidaying on the taxpayer’s expense to at least do some royal work.

“Maybe instead of holidaying 11 months of the year, they could holiday 8 months of the year, or something like that.”

The office of William and Kate replied to the pleas from people to tone down the holidays.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are merely filling in the vacuum of holidays left by Harry and Meghan leaving the UK. They are taking the holidays of Harry and Meghan and theirs. William and Kate do conduct royal engagements during their holidays by attending Wimbledon and other sporting fixtures.”