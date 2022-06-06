Biden Gun Grab: The Founding Fathers Knew This Day Would Come

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The latest Biden gun grab attempt is one more step towards a total gun ban. Each step is part of the Hegelian Dialectic utilised by many administrations.

America was built on the premise of Freedom, Liberty and Justice. The Founding Fathers of the United States of America fought so hard for their nation, for their people. They would be truly appalled at what is happening now in their cherished land, where Freedom is being choked, where Liberty is being smothered, and where Justice is being subverted by Joe Biden and his far-left extremist administration trying a dirty audacious gun grab.

Joe Biden is administering the totalitarian tiptoe tactic, or Hegelian Dialectic, to chip away at the right for Americans to bear arms. Each step is one step closer to a total gun grab. If the American people capitulate to each step, before they know it, all of their rights will be gone forever.

Joe Biden : Weaken America — Strengthen China

George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin, Samuel Adams, Thomas Paine, Alexander Hamilton, Gouverneur Morris, where are you now that your people need you so? Their spirits live only in the sacred script of the constitution of the United States, but for how much longer?

How long can you, the people, stand by and watch the good decent American tenets that the Founding Fathers composed be torn up and thrown on the floor like a piece of pestiferous trash?

Are you going to stand there when they come to take away all of your freedom?

Are you going to stand there when they tell Americans they are wrong to believe in Freedom, Justice and Liberty?

“Liberty, once lost, is lost forever” said John Adams.

And when they come for your guns, remember these words from Thomas Paine: “It is the duty of the patriot to protect his country from its government.”

When the Biden gun police turn up on your doorstep, quote these words from Ronald Reagan: “If Fascism ever comes to America, It will come in the name of Liberalism.”

The Founding Fathers knew what was coming, and they prepared the American people for this very outcome, they knew that some day the very government that was meant to govern and protect the people would be the tyranny that terrorises them. They knew that eventually the swamp will become excessively thick with corruption, just like an illness, America is sick and the only doctor that can cure it is YOU the people.

Don’t let the corrupt Biden tyranny put you in a FEMA camp for re-education in Marxist woke ideology.

Don’t let the corrupt hypocrites and liars tell you that you are wrong to believe in the goodness of freedom and justice.

Don’t let these swamp pirates who have taken over change the laws to suit their corrupt power grabbing ways anymore.

Do not give an inch, for they will take a mile.

YOU are the law.

YOU the people are the law.

REMEMBER, FOLKS, ONCE YOUR FREEDOMS ARE GONE — THEY’RE GONE FOREVER!