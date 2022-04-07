LOS ANGELES - USA - Meghan Markle is trademarking another English word after failing to trademark 'archetype '.

You don’t get more narcissistic and arrogant than Meghan Markle who tried to trademark the 400-year-old word ‘archetype’. After failing to do that, the former royal is now trying to trademark another word.

Anyone who uses the word ‘the’ from April 15th will have to pay royalties to Meghan’s Archehole foundation. Californian trademark specialists hired by Markle have already filed the necessary papers and the trademark will be legal soon.

“If anyone uses the word ‘the’ without paying Meghan Markle, they will be in breach of trademark and could incur fines of $50,000 or more. You can register to use that word by signing up to Archehole’s trademark subscription service,” Meghan’s lawyer, Arturo Jimenez told ABC News on Wednesday.

For 5 uses of the word ‘the’ subscribers will have to pay $250

15 uses of ‘the’ per month will cost $560

50 uses of the word ‘the’ will cost $1,300 per month

By donating $3,000,000 to the Archehole foundation, users of the word ‘the’ will be given unlimited usage rights every 6 months before charges are renewed.

There is, however another English word that Meghan Markle can specifically trademark for herself. Can you guess what is? C_nt