Maricopa Audit: “What’s the Point in Finding Widespread Voter Fraud When Nothing is Done?”

PHOENIX - USA - Despite massive instances of voter fraud being found in the Maricopa audit relating to the 2020 general election, nothing will be done.

Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election have been examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company Cyber Ninjas, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona, and have found instances of massive voter fraud, which favoured Joe Biden in the election.

Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, told senators that auditors couldn’t find any record of Maricopa County sending more than 74,000 mail-in ballots and also discovered that around 18,000 people voted, but were taken off voter rolls “soon after the election.” He also noted that there were “11,326 people who were not on the voter rolls on Nov. 7, 2020, but appeared on the rolls on Dec. 4, 2020, and 3,981 people who voted after registering after Oct. 15, 2020.”

Despite the evidence, the RINOs and Democrats overseeing the count, are not taking any action to address the discrepancies in the 2020 general election vote.

“This is just one small window into the massive levels of voter fraud carried out by the Democrats in the 2020 general election. All states, where Biden suddenly had a large increase in ballots after the counting had stopped, are suspect. I am never going to vote ever again because the entire U.S. electoral system is skewed and biased towards one candidate,” an observer of the re-count revealed.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, (Republican) said the state Senate doesn’t have the ability to recall electors for the Nov. 3, 2020, election, after a fellow Republican lawmaker called for new elections.

The whole thing is a disgusting injustice to decent law-abiding Americans, irrespective of which political side they belong.

America is now no more than a banana republic where injustice, corruption and depravity are celebrated, whilst honour, truth, justice and freedom are crushed.

What’s the point in doing a re-count if nothing is done when voter fraud is discovered? No news outlets are even reporting the Maricopa audit, and it is once again being ghosted under the carpet.