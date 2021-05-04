It’s Official: There’s More Oxygen on Mars Than India

Watching the India Today channel is like watching a running commentary on the apocalypse as you watch people being snuffed out gasping for oxygen right in front of the reporters. It’s a form of trauma watching these poor people suffer as they are left fending for themselves abandoned by the Modi government. This trauma, however is necessary to see the actual reality of the situation.

If you want to see what is really happening on the ground in India, it is suggested you do not watch any of the sanitized reports from Western media agencies but watch India Today instead. The sanitisation and glossing over the events occurring is a crime in itself.