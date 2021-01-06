Trump Backs Down — All is Lost Now For the Republic and Democracy

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Peaceful protesters to blatant election fraud left the Capitol building today as Trump told them to stand down.

It’s funny how the cops stand down when ANTIFA and BLM run riot across whole cities, yet when there is a peaceful protest to regain democracy by a disenfranchised people thousands of police are sent shooting patriot protesters with live ammo, sent no doubt by the socialist mayor of D.C.

Double standards seem to be the norm in America today, but the worst sight of all was seeing a beleaguered Trump back down with a sorrowful loser message.

A peaceful Trump supporter woman was shot in the neck by police and has since died.

Even the protesters who broke into the Capitol building did not vandalize any property. One can be sure that if ANTIFA and BLM had stormed the building they would have not left anything unturned.

There have however been reports of ANTIFA agent provocateurs involved in some violent incidents today.

The simpering disgraceful coward, Mike Ponce, not only did not have the courage to do his duty but had a twitter tantrum over the patriot protests. If there is a circle of hell waiting for this yella douche, may it be furnished with spiky dildos and ground glass lube.

The President also capitulated to his loss soon after and the peaceful protesters left the area, there was no violence involved.

To compound the profound loss of America’s republic and democracy, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have now banned the President of the United States’ accounts for 24 hrs. The office of President is now below the status of companies run by a few geeks in San Francisco. Fucking incredible, the amount of power those guys wield. Trump is now a powerless speck of puny dust compared to the all encompassing magnitude of power that social media holds.

It’s over folks, America lost its democracy today, as much as could have been hoped, the blatant instances of disgraceful electoral fraud will go unchecked.

China and Joe Biden won in the end. This is a very sad day for America, freedom, and Democracy.

Many people will never vote ever again, simply because there is no point when the entire system is rigged.