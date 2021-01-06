USA FREEDOM: History Was Being Made Today

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - American patriots angered by electoral fraud, are making their way into the Capitol.

‘We the people’ means more today than most days before. The Institutions are meant to work for the people, not the other way around as it has been for some time.

As American Patriots scale the walls of the Capitol where a whitewash of the electoral college hearings seems to be taking place, but postponed for now due to the storming of the building, the essence of Freedom is in the air, nothing smells like freedom…nothing.

The blatant electoral fraud that took place in the November election will never be accepted. The Republic and Democracy must be restored.

If Trump backs down now all will be lost forever in America.