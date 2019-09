LONDON - England - Gina Miller, the Guyanese woman who is trying to stop Brexit and the parliamentary prorogue has lost her case at the High Court.

The High Court has thrown out a court case brought on by Soros funded Guyanese meddler Gina Miller who tried to stop the parliamentary prorogation.

The meddlesome woman will instruct the lawyers paid by George Soros to conduct an appeal at the Supreme Court on 17 September.

Developing story