Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Beto O‘Rourke, Ocasio-Cortez, these are all darlings of the socialist democrat party in America who all have something in common, the letter ‘o’.

What is it about the letter ‘o’ that is so endearing to the socialists and their dream of turning America into a pseudo-communist socialist state resembling Venezuela?

We asked Democrat party official Oona Menendez, the same question.

“Why is the letter ‘o’ so important for Democrat politicians, especially regarding elections?”

She replied quite succinctly: “Candidates have a greater success with the letter ‘o’ in their name because it breeds familiarity. Like with an ‘o’ people immediately know they’re safe, they are guaranteed socialism or communism. We adopted the significance of ‘o’ after eight years of Barack Obama rule. He was the first big ‘o’ which denoted ‘change’ and he brought in much socialist and Marxist changes to America, which is sadly being eroded by the current president. ‘O’ also stands for the circle, inclusivity, globalism, and collectivism. The main reason though, as I mentioned before, is familiarity, because when a voter is about to tick the box on election day, all they have to look for is where the Os are. If you see an ‘o’ on the first or last name, that’s who you vote for — Democrat. It’s really as simple as that.”

We asked her where ‘Hillary’ fits into this?

“She doesn’t. Never has, never will.”