Police have identified on CCTV cameras the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack on Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and other poisoning victims.

Officers think several Russians were involved in the attempted murder of the former double agent and daughter Yulia in Salisbury and are looking for more than one suspect.

A source with knowledge of the investigation said: “The team of Russians have been identified and we have released their names after we found out who they were. We urge the public to be very cautious if they meet one of these men, do not accept any drinks from them or perfume bottles.”

The suspects have been named as Vlad Putinski, Valdimir Putana, Vladimirski Putinov, Vladimirov Putinoff, and finally Vladi Puttitov.

These men were last seen walking down Salisbury High Street, close to where the poisonings from nerve agent Novichok was discovered.

Do not approach these Russians if you come into contact with them, either run in the other direction or call the police immediately. They are very dangerous and have copious amounts of Novichok on their person at all times.