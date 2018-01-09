Monkey Offended at Being Depicted as ‘Coolest Human in the Jungle’

NEW YORK - USA - Zoo animal, Nyrkoo said Monday that he will no longer work with H&M after the clothing company posted an ad of a monkey in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest human in the jungle” on the front.

The ape who can communicate through sign language, objected to any links with humans, then commented that “gorillas are not monkeys either”.

Nyrkoo went on to explain that monkeys have tails and apes, like gorillas and orangutans don’t. “Humans should not be so ignorant” he said before jumping onto a rope and swinging away.

“Monkey?”

Many zoo animals criticized the image, calling it humanist. H&M removed the image Monday and apologized to anyone it “may have offended.”

Nyrkoo, who has a clothing line at the zoo, gesticulated on Twitter that he was “shocked and embarrassed” by the photo.

“I’m deeply offended and will not be working with humans anymore,” he wrote.

H&M Spokesman, Ida Nowndat, explained: “We apologise to the animals we offended, and are working night and day to repair relations with them. Here, more bananas for everyone..”