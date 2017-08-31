Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors

HOUSTON - USA - Seeing the devastation to peoples lives in Texas from hurricane Harvey over the last couple of days, with little or no coverage in Europe, we at the Daily Squib have been watching scenes on YouTube.

With an estimated 40,000 homes destroyed, 32,000 people in shelters under a torrent of 20 trillion gallons of rainwater since hurricane Harvey struck landfall, the destruction on Texas has been overwhelming. All in all, an estimated 13 million people have been affected as the storm heads further inland.

Even though America is a supposed rich nation, an estimated $125 billion worth of damage has been committed on a state where a lot of peoples’ lives and livelihoods have been devastated.

You can help by donating today so that thousands of flood victims can get some relief.