Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors

With an estimated 40,000 homes destroyed, 32,000 people in shelters under a torrent of 20 trillion gallons of rainwater since hurricane Harvey struck landfall, the destruction on Texas has been overwhelming. All in all, an estimated 13 million people have been affected as the storm heads further inland.
Even though America is a supposed rich nation, an estimated $125 billion worth of damage has been committed on a state where a lot of peoples’ lives and livelihoods have been devastated.
You can help by donating today so that thousands of flood victims can get some relief.
The American Red Cross is working around the clock along the Gulf Coast to help the thousands of people whose lives have been devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.
- Hurricane Harvey: Emergency Disaster Response
Right now, Americares is in Texas, distributing water, aid and mobilizing medical outreach with our local partners. Thousands of people are in desperate need of aid, medicine and basic supplies.
With your gift, you will let survivors of Hurricane Harvey know that Health is on the Way. Thank you for your tax-deductible gift today! DONATE HERE