How to Survive a Council Tower Block Fire

To survive a fire on one of these death trap high rise towers needs ingenuity, quick thinking and the willpower of an escape artist.
- Do not listen to any authority that tells you to stay in your flat. If the fire service or police tell you to stay in your flat so you can die a painful agonising death, ignore it all costs. At the first sign of smoke or fire, make your way to the nearest exit.
- If you live on the highest floors, during a fire you will be ignored. The fire service cannot reach that high. This is why you must either invest in a long metal rope ladder or a parachute. Better still invest in abseiling ropes, and do the necessary training.
- Invest in a gas mask as the tower block will fill up with deadly toxic smoke almost immediately. Gas masks are relatively inexpensive to buy and will save your life.
- Use your own smoke alarms, do not rely on anything from the authorities that manage the tower block.
- Do not rely on the stairs or lift of the tower block. Because of cost cutting, these areas should be sprayed with flame retardant materials but are not. Therefore in a fire, they will be most probably on fire.
- Esentual items for living in a council tower block: Gas masks, torches, fire retardent clothing, parachute, metal ladder, abseiling kit, fire extinguishers, axe, common sense.
- Never live in a death trap council tower block. This is the best way of saving your life.