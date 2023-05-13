Football’s Brainiac: The Genius Midfielder Who Plays with His Mind as Much as His Feet

Meet the newest sensation in football, the player who is causing a stir both on and off the pitch. While most footballers are known for being dumb monosyllabic throwbacks kicking balls around a field for huge sums of money, this midfielder is attracting attention for his intellect and brainpower.

Meet Alex Scuppers, the self-proclaimed footballing brainiac, who can be heard discussing intricate philosophical and mathematical problems during games.

While his opponents are busy exchanging insults and trash talk, Alex is deep in thought, pondering the mysteries of the universe and calculating the angles of his next pass.

“Given the initial velocity equals 15m/s ; and the goal height = 2.4m ; distance of goal is 5 metres, one must find the minimum condition of angle the ball enters the goal at which point the ball avoids the goalie. I find the launched angle that the football will dip just below the top of the goal, you know Ronaldinho style, but will be prevented from passing over it because it lacks a few millimetres to pass over the 2.4 m goal height. I immediately ascertained within these parameters the launched angle and found it to be 24.65°. At this angle the dymax or the maximum height of the ball is 1.997m which is 3 millimetres short of 2.4 m. This assumed that the acceleration due to gravity, g at that location is 9.8 m/s^2 and the football field is level and not elevated. Vo is the initial velocity of the ball, theta is the launched angle in degrees. The range of the ball if allowed to pass is 17.406 m. The time of flight of the ball is 1.277 seconds. The initial horizontal velocity Vox is 13.633 m/s, the initial vertical velocity Voy is 6.256 m/s, the time of rise of the ball is in the t_rise window and the time of fall is in the t_fall window. I sincerely apologise I cannot provide you with the needed formulas to obtain the angle and the value of dymax because there are so many of them for my mind to process. However, if we calculate the ymax or maximum height and the angles in degrees and in radians. The formula for ymax is ymax = vo^2 * (sin of angle)^2 /19.6 where vo^2 is the square of the initial velocity Vo and 19.6 is twice the value of 9.8 m/s^2. The angle in radians is necessary for my mind to process the entered formulas. The time of rise t_rise is equal to viy / g where viy is the initial vertical velocity and g = 9.8 m/s^2.”

Despite some initial scepticism from his teammates, Alex’s skills have won them over. “At first, we thought he was just a bit weird. We would be off after a game and ask him if he wanted to join in some DP spit roast action with some slags from Newcastle, but he would always politely decline,” said one teammate. “But then we realized he was actually a fucking genius, and he was helping us win games with his brainpower.”

Alex’s unique style of play has also caught the attention of some major football clubs, who are reportedly interested in signing him. “We’ve never seen anything like it,” said a representative from Manchester United. “He’s like a footballing Einstein!”

While some traditionalists may be sceptical of Alex’s approach to the game, he remains confident in his abilities. “Football is not just about physical strength and skill, it’s also about mental agility and strategy,” he said. “And I plan to use my brainpower to take over the footballing world!”

Only time will tell if Alex’s genius will lead him to footballing glory, but one thing is for certain: he’s a player who will keep both his opponents and his fans guessing.