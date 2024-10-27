New EngineAI Robot With Muscles Walks Like a Human – SE01

Forget about clunky metallic robots like Elon Musk’s creations, the future of robotics has muscles and is more organic. This is the true vision of future robotics and AI that is invariably more innovative than the run-of-the-mill vision of the dumb, clunky and clumsy robots we see shuffling around in glossy Tesla X videos. EngineAI are such a company.

Not only that, we have previously mentioned hormones, or synthetic hormones that would possibly enable AI controlled robots to feel emotions. This level of synthetic/organic integration should be the ultimate goal of robotics manufacturers of the future.

We want skin, flesh, living tissue over our robotic skeletons, that is the ideal vision looking forward. Real eyeballs, real hair that grows, and robots that can gain energy from the sun, as well as electricity.

AI of the future, will itself be able to autonomously design, create and manufacture their own physical robots. That is the way of the future.

EngineAI are a company seriously on the forefront of these innovations, and they have the right idea to incorporate a muscle mechanical structure in conjunction with a skeletal frame.

The key to robotics is to replicate nature in a manner that is better than nature, but to still keep a foot firmly in the biological sense whilst moving forward in the mechanical sense.

The SE01 is dedicated to being the most human-like general-purpose humanoid AI Hardware. It features a set of self-developed harmonic joint module and combines reinforcement learning with imitation learning, achieving unprecedented excellence in natural gait through end-to-end neural network models. The design of the SE01 narrows the gap between humanoid robotics and humans, making the robot more agile. With smooth, swift, and graceful walking, the SE01 leaves behind the stereotypical unnatural gait of past robots. Our relentless pursuit of technical excellence at EngineAI is set to establish new industry standards.

The Chinese, are innovating now faster than the West when it comes to robotics, and AI. They do not seem to be constrained by petty anti-AI rules, or regulations. With such a large population of Chinese people, it is only natural that they will incorporate these robots to control and police their population more effectively under their communist regime. The Chinese are very good at stealing technological technique from the West, then innovating it in a better way. One could call it tech ‘flipping’ for Chairman Mao/Xi. These are, of course, conversations for another day.