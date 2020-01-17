Boston Dynamics Going From Strength to Strength

BOSTON - USA - The Daily Squib has been following Boston Dynamics, the robotics company for years, and we are truly astounded at the immense leaps in technological prowess this astounding company has achieved.

One tech company the Squib has been following over the years is Boston Dynamics, and we can’t even come close to say how amazed we are about this innovative company. These technicians, these visionaries, these geniuses are running at speeds of technological prowess that are unparalleled. There seems to be no other company in the world that can even rival their powerful robotics.

SPOT

A nimble robot that climbs stairs and traverses rough terrain with unprecedented ease, yet is small enough to use indoors. Built to be a rugged and customizable platform, Spot autonomously accomplishes your industrial sensing and remote operation needs. You can even hire or buy these amazing little fellows right now directly from the Boston Dynamics website.

HANDLE

The mobile robot for moving boxes in the warehouse. Handle’s small footprint, long reach, and vision system enable it to unload lorries, build pallets, and move boxes throughout your facility. No doubt, Jeff Bezos wouldn’t mind buying thousands of these little fellows for his massive Amazon human slave warehouses.

PICK

The vision processing solution that uses deep-learning to enable building and depalletizing of mixed-SKU pallets. The Pick system integrates high resolution 3D and 2D sensing to accurately locate a wide variety of boxes in challenging environments. Pick’s vision processing is extremely fast, minimizing robot dwell times and maximizing pick rates.

ATLAS

The world’s most dynamic humanoid robot, Atlas is a research platform designed to push the limits of whole-body mobility. Atlas’s advanced control system and state-of-the-art hardware give the robot the power and balance to demonstrate human-level agility. The applications for ATLAS are limitless.

BIGDOG

BIGDOG was an early prototype robot from Boston Dynamics, with possible military application to support soldiers by carrying crucial supplies through difficult terrain. This machine has an eerie uncanny quality to it because it can be pushed around and recovers its equilibrium almost like a real biological animal.