From the platform in VialeVenezia, Brescia, the first of 426 historic cars set off on the 40th re-enactment of the “most beautiful race in the world.” For the next four days, the crews will be engaged in a journey of more than 2,000 kilometers, from Brescia to Rome and back, passing through some of Italy’s most beautiful and evocative locations in a concentration of excitement and beauty. The 1000 Miglia is a stunning tribute to automobile history.

Beatrice Saottini, President of 1000 Miglia Srl: “The engine is running. We are leaving on this adventure aware of what we have done so and with a lot of adrenaline for what is still to come. We are ready to give and receive lots of affection all along the route.”

The first leg visits three regions: Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. After leaving Brescia, the cars passed the Lake Garda area via Desenzano, Salò and Sirmione. Then they headed south for a long descent to the Adriatic Sea. From Parco Giardino Sigurtà they continued to Mantua, where the block of Time Trials along the shore of Lago di Mezzo will award the Trophy dedicated to the 130th anniversary of Tazio Nuvolari’s birth.

Around 19:15, the first crews are expected to arrive in Ferrara, where they will stop near the EstenseCastle and then head to the Teatro Comunale to have their first in-race dinner. At 20:00 the restart for the last section, with the first car expected in Cervia-Milano Marittima at 22:30.

Alberto Piantoni, CEO of 1000 Miglia Srl: “The main theme of the 1000 Miglia 2022 is “A Way of Living”, which is the sum of many aspects. The organization, the stakeholders, the partners, but also our history and the values behind 1000 Miglia. Inclusion, boldness of thought and responsibility to cars and above all to people.”

ROUTE

Nearly 2,000 km

257 locations

115 Time Trials

17 Time Controls

8 Average Trials

CARS

425 cars

71 cars took part in the historic 1000 Miglia 1927-57

The first 10 starting cars will be “665 SUPERBA” OM (winner car of the 1927 1000 Miglia)

Two examples of ALFA 8c 2003 return to Brescia after participating in the 1932 race

9 examples of OSCA (7 of these participated in 1000 Miglia 1927-57) will leave grouped together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the House

19 Ferrari and 6 Maserati racing cars

Most represented automaker: Alfa Romeo with 50 cars

Also in the 2022 edition, the race is accompanied by the Ferrari Tribute, a regularity competition dedicated to Maranello models built after 1958, 1000 Miglia Experience, the format dedicated to modern supercars, and 1000 Miglia Green, the race for alternative fuel cars.

Also traveling alongside the historic cars is the IEO-MONZINO Foundation Pink Car, the all-female car that aims to support the fundraiser organized by 1000 Miglia Charity in favor of the WOMEN’S CANCER CENTER.

