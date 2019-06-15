It seems as if a new business concept is being introduced within the marketplace on a daily basis. Many of these ideas appeal to stay-at-home mums due to the fact that they require little more than an Internet connection and the will to succeed. If this is the case, why are so few suggestions actually successful from a long-term point of view. If you are looking for ways to earn an extra source of income without sacrificing your role as a parent, such a question is very pertinent. Let’s take a look at some of the most common small business “promises”.

The “Too Good to be True” Fallacy

Before delving into a handful of online business ideas which could very well offer up the financial freedom that you deserve, to avoid at all costs being deceived.

If something appears too good to be true, it is usually. We have all grown up listening to this maxim and yet, we can still be lured by the temptation of a “sure-fire” business plan or a one-size-fits-all way to earn an income from home. The fact of the matter is that these are nothing more than myths and shrewd marketing ploys designed to encourage you to spend money when purchasing advice from a so-called guru.

If we think about it for a moment, such an observation actually makes a great deal of sense. Surely someone would have found the digital pot at the end of the rainbow if it was ever present to begin with. On the contrary, businesses models come and go. Many change with the times and in accordance with the needs of their customer base. What could have been perfectly suitable a few years ago may represent nothing more than an outdated approach today.

This is why it is critical to avoid being sucked in by those so-called online “experts” who claim to know the secret to eternal wealth (after a rather large payment, of course). These digital snake charmers and charlatans are selling nothing more than a concept; a bundle of maxims which have been spouted out in one form or another for decades. In fact, the chances are high that you could find the very same information for free if you know where to look. This brings us to the next section. Are there any business concepts which are more suited for stay-at-home mums than others? What approaches should you keep in mind so that you can align your efforts toward success?

Coming Back Down to Earth

Let’s abandon the smoke and mirrors for a moment and enjoy a small dose of reality. You will not become a millionaire overnight. There is no mythical algorithm which will provide you with a sustainable source of income if allowed to run autonomously. You must first be able to make a conscious commitment to the notion that hard work and dedication are both required if you ever hope to experience success within the online business community. Much like in the real world, financial freedom comes as a direct result of determination and focus.

Still, some ventures have been historically shown to produce more reliable results than others. This is when a bit of insight and acumen is important. For example, let’s imagine that you have come up with a novel idea for an innovative type of baby feeding bottle. While this could very well change the landscape of motherhood in the future, creating and distributing such a product is much more difficult than it may initially appear. Some logistical concerns which could be challenging to overcome include inventory management, product development, client engagement, shipping, and marketing. As a mum, you do not likely have the time to deal with these and other concerns.

This is why it could instead be a great idea to market a product that already exists or is very easy to produce. Mobile phone cases, t-shirts and digital meditation recordings are a few interesting ideas to explore. Of course, mums with more technical experience might very well be able to take on a venture such as creating a standalone smartphone application. The main takeaway point is that you should always attempt to leverage your existing talents as opposed to thinking too far outside of the proverbial box.

You will also be pleased to know that a wealth of e-commerce packages are now available for individuals much like yourself. These are capable of providing you with the necessary digital tools in order to capitalise upon your sense of momentum. However, the bottom line is that you need to be prepared for the “long haul” and you should always appreciate that online business success represents a learning curve. If you possess the time and the patience, the chances are high that a sustainable source of stay-at-home wealth may soon become a reality.