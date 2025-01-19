New Film “28 Years After Starmer” Looks into Horrible Future

Keir Starmer served as the inspiration behind the latest British zombie apocalypse film – 28 Years After Starmer, a writer has revealed.

Ballex Marland, the co-creator of the upcoming horror movie, ’28 Years After Starmer’, alongside Gammy Arseboils, the director, said he was influenced to write the script after only six months of the Keir Starmer Labour government.

The screenwriter, admitted that policies employed by the likes of Rachel Reeves and Starmer, served as a greater inspiration for the film’s apocalyptic material than Covid did.

Speaking to Empire magazine, he said: “Covid was particularly unpleasant, but Starmer exemplifies a horrific nightmare much worse than that.”

’28 Years After Starmer’ portrays Britain as an utterly ruined, grim apocalyptic landscape where zombies roam the destroyed streets and the concreted over former countryside areas are littered with abandoned derelict wind farms. Britain, according to Marland, never recovers from the economic hell created by Starmer and his team of far-left Marxist nutcases and eco-zealots.

Marland and Arseboils are Marxists themselves, and fully appreciate that communism creates unimaginable levels of suffering and horror, and they both wanted to celebrate this ideal in the new film. They are also staunch EU fanatics and believe that rejoining the crumbling soviet bloc will further ruin the UK.

“We’re all communists now. We will own nothing and be happy about it. The EU exemplifies the Soviet Union of nations within a collectivist communist Great Reset, Net Zero utopia, and we wanted to celebrate this utopian soviet dream with everything in ruins, severe poverty and utter destruction of all society.”

Hopefully the film will never be released, but in the unlikely event that it is, don’t go to see it. 28 Years After Starmer – release date is yet to be announced.