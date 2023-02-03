Disgraced nonce former pop star Gary Glitter has been freed from prison after serving half his 16-year jail sentence.
Glitter, 78, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13.
Upon release from HMP The Verne – a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset, Glitter announced that he would like to not only restore his reputation as a serial paedophile but help the much beleaguered Prince Andrew restore his reputation as well.
“I’ve heard Prince Andrew wants to restore his reputation. Well, so do I. I am willing to work with Andrew right away. I just need to go on an urgent trip to Cambodia first.”
When the BBC reporter asked Glitter why he was going to Cambodia just after his eight-year prison term, Glitter just winked and left in a hurry to pack his bags.
There was no reply from Prince Andrew’s residence when reporters asked for comment.