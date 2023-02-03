LONDON -England - Just released from prison Gary Glitter will be appointed to advise Prince Andrew on restoring his reputation.

Disgraced nonce former pop star Gary Glitter has been freed from prison after serving half his 16-year jail sentence.

Glitter, 78, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13.

Upon release from HMP The Verne – a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset, Glitter announced that he would like to not only restore his reputation as a serial paedophile but help the much beleaguered Prince Andrew restore his reputation as well.

“I’ve heard Prince Andrew wants to restore his reputation. Well, so do I. I am willing to work with Andrew right away. I just need to go on an urgent trip to Cambodia first.”

When the BBC reporter asked Glitter why he was going to Cambodia just after his eight-year prison term, Glitter just winked and left in a hurry to pack his bags.

There was no reply from Prince Andrew’s residence when reporters asked for comment.