Beyond Satire VII

LONDON - England - Welcome to our next episode of Beyond Satire. We have carefully curated a coterie of news articles for your brief amusement.

Once again, we find ourselves within the realm of news stories deemed as Beyond Satire. Please scroll further down to see the latest curated episode.

Moment furious horse riders say they were left ‘terrified’ after van driver beeped at them as he drove by on narrow country lane

This Beyond Satire article was actually presented as a valid news article on the Daily Mail. How desperate for stories can any news organisation be to post such mundane, useless dreck as this one? It’s almost akin to writing a headline about an old granny dropping her keys before opening the front door. Unfortunately, this is the level of news worthiness that is available these days, which undermines journalism to the point of ludicrous ridicule.

Best Country for Expats: Taiwan

According to this poll reported by the Express, Taiwan is the best country for British expats to live. What they do not mention at all in the article is how the tiny island of Taiwan is overshadowed by China, who have set their sites on invading very soon. Quality of life may be pretty good on the overcrowded island of Taiwan, but when the Chinese army comes blustering through your golf course shooting everyone in sight, you will curse yourself for ever reading and believing this misleading article.

Ivy League Swim Meet Has Surprises: Penn Swimmer Transitioning to a Girl Gets Beat by Yale Swimmer Transitioning to a Guy

Everyone is forced these days to support trans people and issues, however a university swimming competition seems to have delved into the world of satire beyondness with their inclusive progressivity. Let’s get this right, er…a male swimmer transitioning to be a girl was beaten during the swimming competition by a female swimmer transitioning to be a man.

We leave this episode of Beyond Satire with a truly harrowing Christmas tale that exemplifies the times we are living in right now. Poor Santa…

NEW – Police arrested “Santa Claus” today at a Christmas market in Germany because he was not wearing a mask.pic.twitter.com/m7SyhEkWUb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 13, 2021

Be sure to check out more Beyond Satire episodes here