Love can be found in the unlikeliest places sometimes, that fleeting moment when two hearts melt as one, two souls in a faltering crazy world coming together in beautiful unfettered harmony. Beshrew that heart that makes my heart to groan, For that deep wound it gives my friend and me! Is’t not enough to torture me alone, But slave to slavery my sweet’st friend must be? Me from myself thy cruel eye hath taken..

As temperament must deal us a pack of sodden cards sometimes fate smiles on us as well, and through the rain clouds a single sliver of sunlight beckons our senses to rid of us of all the pains that belie daily mundane life.

Through the turmoil and hardship, there is nothing more joyous than to cherish the finer moments of existential existence, unmasked momentary courteous aspirations that occur when pretence is set aside and only the true self is revealed to that person your heart beats fast with.

Meeting this salacious creature, her sparkling eyes reminiscent of the finest jewels never discovered, her breath an enticing moist rainforest of azure, there was certainly no way but to marry her right there and then to live a life of bliss in her arms for the rest of eternity. My bounty is as boundless as the sea, My love as deep; the more I give to thee, The more I have, for both are infinite.