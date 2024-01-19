17.7 C
Business

What is the Only G20 Nation That Does Not Make Its Own Virgin Steel?

PORT TALBOT - Wales - Which G20 nation is the only one that cannot make its own virgin steel?

Daily Squib
By Barnabas Gazpacho
virgin steel

If a nation cannot make its own steel, what kind of a country is it? Steel is crucial not only for all manufacturing as well as military use. Without steel, a country is almost useless if any global or regional conflict rears its ugly head. What are you going to make ships and tanks out of — fucking balsa wood?

Well, today is a historical day in British history because Britain will not be able to make crucial high quality virgin steel anymore because they’re closing the last plant that makes the stuff.

Tata Steel, an Indian company probably working with the Russians, is at the bottom of the debacle. The Indian company confirms it is cutting 2,800 jobs across the UK and closing both blast furnaces in Port Talbot, south Wales.

While every other developed nation in the world can produce their own virgin steel, Britain will only be able to create inferior steel which will be of low quality and useless in military terms, or for most manufacturing processes.

Bankrupt Britain is now below the status of many African nations regarding manufacturing, and will be left behind in global capabilities.

Naturally, there was not a single word from the unelected British Indian PM on the horrid news. Britain will have to now import its steel from China which is of poor quality, and if there is war will not be available.

Britain is now the laughingstock of the world, a place which engineered and designed the entire industrial steel-making process in the first place.

Daily Squib
Barnabas Gazpachohttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

