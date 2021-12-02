This year’s show will go live from 19:00 CET on December 9.

The Epica Awards have once again innovated this year with a live studio event including conversations and debates about the winning work.

Viewers will get front row seats to an entertaining and inspiring selection of the year’s best work, as chosen by the specialist and mainstream press.

Jury president Claire Beale of The Creative Salon will be in the studio alongside host Mark Tungate, editorial director of The Epica Awards.

The ceremony will include the announcements of Gold and Grand Prix winners, including the Grand Prix debates between members of the unique Epica Awards jury – all leading journalists from advertising, design and specialist publications.

The Silver and Bronze winners will be posted to the Epica Awards website the following day, December 10.

Other guests at the event will be Isabel Kurata, co-founder of ACT Responsible – the organization that sponsors the Responsibility Grand Prix – and digital specialist and author Emmanuel Vivier, co-founder of the HUB Institute. The winning entrants will also be given the opportunity to comment on their work.

Epica Awards editorial director Mark Tungate commented: “As ‘in real life’ events still pose myriad challenges due to travel restrictions, once again we decided to hold the ceremony online. But we’ve built on what we learned last year to create a show that promises to be more relaxed and conversational, despite the screens between us.”

The event will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn Live. More info and Grand Prix debaters line-up can be found at this link:

https://www.epica-awards.com/news/epica-awards-2021-live-paris

Established in 1987, over the years Epica has cemented its reputation as the impartial creative awards, thanks to its entirely objective press jury.