PHNX 2021 WINNERS ANNOUNCED

PARIS - France - After much discussion and cogitation, the PHNX 2021 winners were finally announced.

A triumph for Ogilvy with two Grand Prix wins

The big winners of one of the year’s most unusual awards shows were revealed during an online ceremony on July 8. Founded last year to celebrate the industry’s resilience and creativity during the crisis, the PHNX Awards rose again in 2021 with a new theme – transformation.

After a debate, the jury decided to award TWO Grand Prix. Great news for Ogilvy, because the recipients were Geometry Ogilvy (Japan) with “Second Life” for IBM, and Ogilvy (UK and Toronto) for the much-admired “Courage Is Beautiful” campaign for Dove. Ogilvy had four Gold winners in a competition with only five categories.

Andy Main, Global Chief Executive Officer at Ogilvy, said: “When you harness the power of creativity, you have the ability to change everything. These campaigns are a testament to the business-changing, society-changing impact that can happen when you create and innovate at the intersection of world-class talent, capabilities and cultures. Our sincerest thanks go out to our clients who have entrusted our teams as stewards of their brands.”

Daniel Fisher, Global Executive Creative Director, Unilever, said: “We never set out to win awards with this campaign, we just asked ourselves the question of what can we do to help, so it’s a real honour to get recognised in this way. The PHNX awards have a great agenda and purpose, and we are all delighted. Thank you.“

There were eight Gold winners in total:

TRANSFORM A BRAND

Memac Ogilvy (UAE) – “Buy With Your Time” for IKEA

Wunderman Thompson (Thailand) – “#StayHome Miles Exchange” for Thai Airways

TRANSFORM AN INDUSTRY

Edelman (UK) – “#BuyBackFriday’ for IKEA

Ogilvy Mumbai (India) – “Not Just A Cadbury Ad” for Mondelez India

TRANSFORM COMMUNICATIONS

Saatchi & Saatchi (Australia) – “Donation Dollars” for the Royal Australian Mint

Lowe Mullen Lowe (Spain) – “Indoor Ads” for Lynx/Axe (Unilever)

TRANSFORM WORKING

Geometry Ogilvy (Japan) – “Second Life” for IBM

TRANSFORM LIVES

Ogilvy (UK and Toronto) – “Courage Is Beautiful” for Dove

These are the campaigns that point the way to tomorrow’s world. See all the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners here:

https://adforum.com/phnx-winners