Body Scanner Operator Caught Groping Self at Colorado Airport

By Hugh Muzzbe 04/08/2010 22:19:00

Not only do the new airport body scanners take risque pictures but according to the U.S. Marshals Service, the images in their thousands are being saved on hard disks.

DENVER – USA – A full body scanner operator was caught doing something nasty during a scanning session by airport staff late Tuesday.

Airport officials at Denver International airport were on high alert yesterday when a full body scanner operator was caught bating in his booth as a team of High School netball players went through the scanner.

“The young ladies were going through the scanner one by one, and every time one went through, this guys face was getting redder and redder. His hand was moving and then he started sweating. He was then seen doing his ‘O’ face. That’s when the security dragged him out of his booth and cuffed him. He had his pants round his ankles and everybody was really disgusted,” Jeb Rather, a passenger on a flight to New York told CBS news.

The controversial scanners display every minute detail of a person’s body and have been called intrusive by privacy campaigners. Body scanners penetrate clothing to provide a highly detailed image so accurate that critics have likened it to a naughty movie. Technologies vary, with millimeter wave systems capturing highly detailed pictures of genitals, and backscatter X-ray machines able to show precise anatomical detail. The U.S. government likes the idea because body scanners can detect concealed weapons better than traditional magnetometers.

“What do you want to do, get blown up by a goddamn Arab at 30,000 feet or we get to see your private parts? It’s up to you, the ball’s in your park,” head of the TSA’s scanning department, Rodney Schroeder, told CNN.

  • Jesse Levesque

    Do I want to get blown-up by a %#&@ Arab at 30,000 feet? Or let TSA see my private parts? Hmm. Let me think. With the new TSA pat-downs about to get more intimate (Mar 8, 2017) I think I’ll switch to flying Space-A since I can.

  • Danny

    This is the best TSA story I ever read. Love the comments.

  • Dina

    TSA checkpoints really get me hot. Going through LAX this girl she patted me down and we made eye contact just as she put her hand down my pants. My pussy was so wet afterwards that I had to go to the Delta toilets to finish myself off. She had cute dimples and gave me a smile afterwards. TSA rocks.

    • Bill

      dang i woulda loved to watch that. smokin!!!

    • Lestat

      50 shades of perfect…hmm

  • hototheyo69

    I like it when strangers are looking at my d1ck and balls. I usually request a pat down afterwards.

  • Brad

    I enjoy TSA searches it turns me on. I had one guy touch my junk and it got me really erect. I think he was gay too because he smiled at me and licked his lips. Dang everybody should go TSA I wish got his number he was a real cutie to.

  • kim shaheen

    Rodney Schroeder, I'm part Arab you ignorant bigoted biased (I almost said POS), and I'm 100% American. My cousin won the Congressional Medal of Honor as a Lebanese-American, who saved his platoon and died while doing so. He was an Arab too. You need to go back to school and fix this ignorant attitude. Anyone can be a terrorist unfortunately. It's not confined to Arabs. Ask the Oklahoma bombers, Tim McVeigh, if they're Arab's.

  • Larry Wall

    Ahhh who gives a shit.

  • Sophia

    YOUNGH Children can be patted down === but NOT IN THE OPEN like this.
    AND MUST at all times have their parents around!!!

    Not out in the open like TSA is doing now.

  • khanjee

    but if he watch your sister or wife or doughter and then Masturbating, dear what you feel.

  • tre

    reading stuff like this makes me ill where does it end? I would of grabbed that tsa asshole and cut his balls off.

    when good men do nothing while evil men do shit that is when shit gets bad makes me fuckin sick to the core

  • Sparky

    I love to masturbate all the time. People should be less anti-masturbatory. WE HAVE RIGHTS TOO!!!!

  • ZUBAIR FAROOQ HAKROO

    a kind of shame ful act on the part of the so called security forces . these condemned criminals must be teached lessons

  • o face :-o
  • traveler

    Im I the only one grossed out when officers at the airport send you to the scanner then everybody starts looking at each other with their weirdo smiles? i've seen them laughing at fat people and female officers giving me a dirty look after. Its just an unfair machine…they should be naked while inspection too, that will be fair…

  • Anonymous

    your ignorant US pride make me sick. You must think also its ok war, arizona law after immigrants and middle east people discrimination. im pretty sure you NEVER travel thats why you dont care about the effing scanner. you should read and travel more instead of keep consuming what TV tells you to think. asshole

  • "[…] get blown up by a goddamn Arab"
    What an racist statement -.-

  • terrymac

    Let's weigh this bizarre wager properly. There is a less than one-in-a-million chance of a bomb exploding on my plane. Frankly, there are no bonus points for bombing planes; it is just as effective to explode the bomb among the crowd milling around the porno-scanners.

    On the other side, the pervs manning the porno-scanners are 100% certain to get their eyes full of luscious young gals or guys in the nude, depending on their preferences. It's easy to see why they want to keep the scanners.

    Lastly, of course, Rapiscan makes big bucks selling these pornoscopes.

  • Justice

    Not all of the airports full body scanners are in use. People have about four options when it comes to flying 1) get the pat down 2) walk through the old scanners 3) go through the new body scanner or 4)do not fly at all. It's not that complicated no one is being forced to fly people are simply choosing to fly knowing they are going to be searched. I can almost guarantee that if a kid were to not receive the proper search and were sent on a plane with a bomb strapped to them people would be in an uproar trying to figure out what happened. People need to also realize that it's not only Muslim people who are terrorist but people who are natural born citizens of the USA that are as well. It's unfortunate that would happened during 9/11 was a horrific thing for America and because of it these are the things put into place to make sure it doesn't happen again. Just remember that it was Benjamin Franklin who said "Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety." If you are not happy with how things are going in this country do something about it before it becomes to late.

  • FoulPhil

    You're an idiot

  • DMR

    90% of us are slated for slaughter. Damn straight your going to fight it because the only other option is slavery and we have nothing to loss except our humanity if we don't.
    DO NOT COMPLY! There is nothing for us down that road!

  • Harry

    I think the TSA are great and their doing a great job to keep Americans safe ftom terrorism. Are you guys trying to tell me that no one masturbates in other professions? I heard lawyers, doctors and politicians all masturbate, even judges masturbate heck everyones jacking off. So one TSA got caught that don't mean all TSA are bad. Their protecting you folk from bad people who want to kill you, now I'm gonna side with the TSA on this one. Forgive and forget their only human.

  • dave

    Why do average citizens have to be humiliated for the sake of not offending these demon worshipping muslims…. why not drop a hydrogen bomb on mecca and be done with it??

  • Anonymous

    Ummm… He wasn't the one who said anything was right or wrong. You're being hypocritical for attacking him when he isn't even the one who made the claim. Maybe you should reevaluate what you said and try to add to the argument 🙂

    I personally don't see a problem with the pat down either. While I can understand why you might get upset. What's going to happen if we say "No 6 year olds can be pat down." People who are wanting to attempt criminal acts will just abduct/use a small child to carry their weapons, without the worry of them being pat down.

  • Corey

    In response to Francis- ain't? Really go back to school you redneck. If your not from the south then maybe you should live there cause you would fit right in.

  • your mom

    doing it for a reason? what you mean because of all the child suicide bombers we've already seen? the only reason this is the future is because the US has pissed the rest of the world off, and now we have to be treated like criminals just for getting on a glorified bus.

    • Kim

      It is this way for a reason, but far from your conclusion. The US is one of the youngest countries and these people have been doing this since Jesus walked the earth. Keep learning. TSA has no effect on our safety or lack of it. It is a big act. It is an illusion to keep the sheep quieted.

  • THIS IS NO JOKE!!!!!!!

    TSA molests baby in front of mother……….

    http://yfrog.com/gzlb9nkj

  • sarah

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmADZpqhKhQ

    Former Miss USA molested by TSA

    iT'S HAPPENING NOW!!!!!!!

  • no more mr nice guy

    Get used to this people, because they're doing this to the children for a reason. This is their future now and they will accept being scanned and searched like that all the time. So the tsa is getting them used to it. The new authoritarian government that will come in after the riots finish. This is the future so accept it.

  • Kelly Marie

    Your an asshole for writing that who gives you the right to be judge of what's right or wrong?

  • Axel

    With all due respect I watched your video and I see nothing wrong with the treatment of the little girl. She was treated with respect and kindly by the tSA agent and there is no reason for the commotion about this small incident. It's people like you who go around the internet spreading your panic and whining like a pussy. Yes, I said that, I said pussy. Stop whining your little self. Go cry in the corner. The TSA agen did her job good, and may she keep doing her job, to protect U.S. citizens from harm. God Bless America.

  • Carla

    http://abcnews.go.com/GMA/parents-year-girl-pat-airport-procedures-changed/story?id=13363740

    I watched this video and I cried. It is a video of a 6 year old girl being searched. I can'r believe the parents allowed that to happen. This video made me so angry that I and my family refuse to fly until we get our country back and these evil people are given their marching orders. If you watch that video, do you get angry? Am I the only one who is diguset by this?

  • torgeir b

    this is what happens, no mystery. its very naive to believe that you can trust anyone, esp powersucking parasites like governments. make this shit disappear, its very humiliating and makes everyone a terrorist until proven wrong.

  • Jay

    My gf says she fantasizes about being touched in her intimate areas by a stranger. Now she keeps asking if we can go on trips all over the place so that TSA people can touch her parts. What can I do? This is prove that she does not love me. I was going to ask for her engagement this summer. I feel like these TSA checkers stole my GF.

  • TSA SCANNERS RADIATION '10X HIGHER THAN EXPECTED'…
  • Anonymous

    I don't believe you, it's obvious this is a liberal thread. I agree with the guy who said this is a time of war, so grow some balls

  • Kudamonster

    there is no reason to have such detailed scaner. They can come up with devices that could trace any weapon..stop generalizing the muslims,jews christian etc…its the extremist who are terrorist n religion do not advocate terrorism. all religion promote peace and only man in nature add evil to his actions. There is a limit to invding privacy…if that is the case we should go back to stone age n were no clothes…

  • funny & informative TSA bashing site I just found: http://optoutandfart.com/

  • n62

    I don't want to get into the nuts-and-bolts of the legal jargon involved in this, but if I understand your 4th amendment [in very loosely generic terms], it seems to say that you cannot be arrested/detained and searched for no reason. In other words, your average highway patrol officer can't pull you over if you're not breaking any laws and do a strip-search on you, "just because". Is that [generally] about right? Now… these scanner gizmos at the airport are there to "search" you to ensure you don't smuggle weapons or explosives or contraband or whatever on to the aircraft. The difference between the two scenarios is you CHOOSE to go on the aircraft… you're not being forced to take a plane. If you choose to use a different mode of transportation, then you don't get scanned. The scanner or enhanced pat-down is a condition of using the facilities, if you don't agree with the conditions, then you can't use the facilities. If I were an airline owner, I'd *want* you to use the scanner or be patted down, so you don't do something to *my* plane!

  • Adam

    Actually its more dangerous to drive then fly…

  • Francis

    Hey bozo last time I heard we were at war. There ain't no 4th ammendment for that. Those outdated laws don't mean nothing now anyway.

  • Brad

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_JqDy905cA

    Watch Joel Skousen and he will explain…

  • Kenney M.

    thats all you would do? i would castrate the mother fucker and then shove his cock up his own ass and super glue it shut

  • Kenney M.

    hey i was at nyc athe wtc too on 9-11-2001 i used to be a firefighter in philly, and when me and my fellow firefighters and emts saw what happened we packed our gear and went to nyc on the way we heard about the second plane, i was in the rubble searching for bodies, i clearly remember the smell of cordite and det-cord i also clearly remember gmen telling us we werent allowed to search for people in certian areas which was strange, either a) they were hididng somthing that was there in the building or …. nope thats about it, wether it was somthign sotred there that they didnt want the public to know about or if it was proof of a false flag attack i dont know, but the fact the stoped us from looking and possibly saving some one is unexcusable

  • anonbro

    are you stupid ,its a violation of the 4th amendment to the u.s. constitution, due process reguarding search and seziure, then need a warrent to search you your house your papaers or your personal effects, no warrent no search its that simple, this is taking away our freedoms and our rights,

  • Francis

    I think it is good that we are all checked at TSA checkpoints. Remember that they are doing this so that we can keep our Freedoms not to take them away.For all those who don't like it, why not just take the Greyhound or Amtrak? You can also drive or take a sail boat ot wherever you wanna go,
    Some people just have no pleasing. Just like the TSA man says do you wanna get blown up at 30,000 feet by a towelhead maniac? NO! I don't and neither shld you!!!!

  • Anonymous

    you poor thing. You've obviously been brainwashed. Just relax, go home, turn on jersey shore and smoke a cigarette

  • Charlie H.

    I got a solution to all of ours problems so we won't ever have to go through any checkpoints or scanners ever again.

    Turn the Mideast into a glass factory so that you could see the crater from space. Seriously if we nuked the whole of the ME we would have no probs anymore.

    Anyone else got a better idea i'm waiting for your answer?

  • Tammy Fae

    Jared Loughner is a message to everyone that we need more checkpoints. If there was a checkpoint and scanner at the event where congresswoman Giffords was shot in the head she would have been safe right now and all those ppl would be alive today.

  • maccy

    All you freaks make me sick. You don't realize that we're being attacked daily by islam and evil hate cults!!!

    Me and my family went through a TSA checkpoint with no probs, ok they touched us up a lil but they were just doing their job, I don't see the problem.

    If you don't like it go and live in Iraq and Iran or some other islamic shit hole country. See how ya like your libertys then?

    We're in a time of war so act like you got some balls fu**ers.

  • Archie

    Download that pic then put ot on photoshop and inverse it. You'll see what i mean then dude

  • First off, I want to assert that on Sept 11, 2001 I was at ground zero as a provider. Nothing that happened that day justifies the facist methods used by the Transportation Security Administration as sanctioned by our government and it subversion of the constitution. ONAMA winds because our republic is dieing from within.

  • md

    Funny thing is muslims and arabs aren't terrorest. Terrorest are terrorest its said I'm only 24 and I seem to have a better out look than you bunch of old ignorant rednecks. And alred americans are terrorest too

  • con

    I have no words that you would understand as to why your statement is so many times ignorant, that two year old's weep at your stupidity. You sir, alred, if that is your real name, are an ass own it. Go lock yourself in some dungeon somewhere where you can make a generalized statement that condemns a whole people, when really only a group is to blame. If I were to spell like you I would tell you to go fukk yourself, but I don't so go fuck yourself.

  • Alred

    Hey all you stupid whiners. When they turn off the engines on the runways, I bet the sound of your whining still goes on…

    What's the problem? If it wasnt for the muslims and their stinking religion of hate you wouldn;t have to have your crotch checked. Their the ones you all should be angry with not the TSA.

    The TSA IS HERE TO PROTECT YOU FUKKERS DONT YOU GET IT?

  • Bill

    I just tried masturbating to that pic and couldn’t do it…These TSA assclowns must be real desperate huh?

  • r u all really this dumb?

    The tsa is the beginning. U c ppl if u accept the tsa doing what theyr doing then theyll go to the next level and then the next level above that. How much more r u gonna take?

    they’re just testing the waters 2 c how much yall can take..

    wait a while longer and noones gonna be complaining, theyll just accept what the tsa is doing as normal…

    thats when they bring in the next test

  • NEIL

    ANYONE GOES NEAR MY FRANK N BEANS BETTER BE WEARING A CUP CUZ ILL BASH THEIR FUKIN BALLS!!!

  • Tpau cmi

    You ppl are fuckn insane? Can’t you see that they’re closing down our borders slowly?

    Soon we’ll need special permits to travel anywhere and they will be giving us ration cards.

    Anyone who sleeps through this is a moron. I know this article is tongue in cheek but it serves up a very serious problem. Don’t be a coward, fight for your rights.

  • Errol

    Not everyone is against the groping. As a gay man, I enjoyed the TSA agent touching my crotch at SeaTac. I fought real hard not to get a boner and we made eye contact too when he was touching my cock. I’m going to be flying a lot more often from now on.

  • Dan Lavin

    Obama wants to punish the people cuz we rejected him. That’s my theory that why they brought these TSA monsters out into the open to molest everyone.

  • Billy Ray

    If they did that to my daughter I’d start cussing up a storm..BASTARDS!

  • Phil

    Heavens forbid we should get blown up by those God Damn Arabs as Rodney Schroeder stated.

    Funny thing is Timothy McViegh didn’t look like an arab?
    Oh that’s right….he was a WHITE AMERCIAN. Does Rodney know David Duke?

    I think Rodney must have gone through that scanner one too many times to be able state such an incredibily ignorant, disgusting comment. He should be fired.

  • You’re all fools…

    Anyone who accepts being groped by a TSA agent is a subjugated fool.

    Wake up you sheep, you are nothing but cattle to be herded and groped by the big bad wolf.

    This is not some tin-pot conspiracy theory this happening right now.

    WAKE UP!

  • take it where I give it

    hey, to anyone that slanders a current president based on what the previous agenda makers put in place while the old one was raping your freedoms… wake up.
    did you actually graduate into the realm of reality or are you just spouting some hand me down puritan holier than my fellow countrymen rhetoric? Our great nation is being run by egalitarian business persons that are in the hire by the United States to provide a service… they do not have to comply with Constitutional Rights and certainly do not answer to them.. the TSA is one of those hired goon companies created to instill fear and complacentcy from the populace at large… the IRS and the Federal Reserve also are such entities… they aren’t in the fabric of government conscript in the slightest except they provide a

  • Gary

    This is ridiculous if I fly to Hawaii why should I have to have my balls groped by some lug? No one in their right mind should have to go through the indignity of that just so that they can fly in an airplane. Motherfuckers need to get a life. I don’t see the people agreeing to this shit, what kind of person would even do a job like that? You got to be deranged or sick in the head. They employ these people from prisons their sexual diviant s and perverts. TSA has gotta major problem and that’s folks like me who refuse to fly until they cut this shit out and getting back to treating us like humans again.

  • Merv

    Someone must have taken a picture of the dude jerking his wad?

    C’mon, it aint like I want to see it but for prosecuting the asswipe.

    I once caught my coworker jacking off, we were working in D*****s. He said it was for a cute chick he liked he put it right in the pizza.

  • HE

    I hate this TSA body scanner thing, but I call BS on this article. First, it’s general, carefully not naming TSA. Second, it says security took the guy away with his pants down by his ankles. Really? Can you honestly see that happening–that in the middle of an airport some guy would have been dragged around with his pants down? Riiight.
    Also, security caught him? What does that mean exactly? I thought the TSA WAS security. Was it some other agency? Wouldn’t it have been the police.
    It also omits to say how the guy got caught. There’s a whole omitted bit of time and event there. What happened?
    Lastly, search http://www.cbsnews.com for masturbating and you’ll find plenty of articles. But nothing about this event.
    The world has enough madness going on without this kind of

  • shemmy

    There’s no reason to believe that this will ever go away from our airports. It is the slow tiptoe towards tyranny.

    They want this because they know the sheeple will accept it without question.

    The sheeple will accept being checked like this because they are conditioned to accept it.

  • Billy

    When the spirit of liberty, which now animates our hearts and gives success to our arms, is extinct, our numbers will accelerate our ruin and render us easier victims to tyranny. If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquillity of servitude than the animating contest of freedomâ€”go from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. ~ Samuel Adams August 1, 1776

  • Idiots

    Hey folks now we’re getting TSA scumbags posting on here.

    Is that right ORLY?

  • Matt

    The TSA are perverts and I am ashamed to live in America.

    Seriously thinking of moving my family to Canada now.

  • ORLY?

    Exactly what civil liberty is bring infringed upon? Last I checked no one was forcing anyone to fly. You guys need to revisit civil liberties and also what they entail. That said- don’t fucking fly. Since I prefer to survive my flight and have nothing to hide, I will deal with the added security. GTFO my airports complainers, you’re wasting my time.

  • peter albany

    No way are they gonna do that to me.

    Until they stop I’m not flying ever again.

  • Ronnie

    we don’t have a country anymore.

    My granpa fought in the big war for nothing. If I want to live in Soviet fucking Russia i’ll go and live there.

    Too much

  • minnie

    Get the fuck outta here. You people are crazy, why fly when you can drive?

    I drive everywhere now and i aint flown in years.

    They can’t touch my frank and beans then and its much better trvelling.

    Try to take a train too thats another great way to travel.

    Stop whining and get out of the airports plus hey its safer too

  • Spelling Bee

    There are very few readable opinions on this board. If you want your opinion to be taken seriously learn to spell, match your verb-noun numbers (no more they is) and put your thought down in a cohesive way.

    Back to the topic, I actually think I would rather see a few more planes blow up (even with me on one) than to see all our civil liberties get taken away by illegal/unconstitutional personal searches without probable cause being determined.

  • Underwood

    Anyone who allows them to touch their children or themselves is a coward.

    You might as well bend over right now.

    If youve been through a checkpoint anf they touched your goods, then youre a coward right there.

    You aint fit to be called an American.

    No TRUE AMERICAN WOULD LET THIS HAPPEN.

    See, IM ANGRY RIGHT NOW AND I WANT ALL U COWARDS WHO ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN TO BE ANGRY TOO.

    If they want to call me a terrorist for writing this ..

    COME ON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Josh Barr

    What do you want to do, get blown up by a goddamn Arab at 30,000 feet or we get to see your private parts? It’s up to you, the ball’s in your park, head of the TSA’s scanning department, Rodney Schroeder, told CNN.
    Is Mr. Schroeder an certifiable idiot or simply poses as one! What a comment. What an IDIOT! I’ll tell you, tehy will get me out of the airport in handcuffs if any of these PERVERTS touches any of my children! I WILL GUARANTEE IT!

  • Ralphy

    IF ANY TSA PERVERT WATCHES OR TOUCHES MY CHILDEN IM GONNA MAKE A STORM UP IN DA AIRPORT YALL BETTER WATCH OUT.

  • Tanya

    Their just doing this to see how much Americans can take. Looks like everyones eccepting it without any worries.

  • Rey

    don’t believe the corporate media.

  • Alexa

    did he splooge all over the screen?

  • Mike

    For those of you wanting to blame Obama for the scanners here’s a little lesson in Tech and History. Those scanners have been in development for over 10 years as directed by the Bush Administration. They didn’t just get invented 6 months ago.

  • Masada

    How do you know you are ugly or old? When no TSA screener masturbates when you walk through.

  • matthew ingram

    look its more an xray not a thermal camera, and if those retardes are misusing this tech. then they need to be fired and publicly humiliated in front of the people and thats how its done. and guess what we need these scanners cause those rage heads are coming up with ways to beat medal detectors so we need them.

  • Tayo

    I’m embarrassed to be American. What a shame that our country has stooped to this level. What are the people going to be asked to do next?

    Scanners and patdowns are a small step to tyranny.

    We live in the land of the free? I say nay, we live in a land where no one has the guts to stand up for their rights anymore.

    Are you people even human or just sheeple ready for the slaughter

    Nobody even cares anymore, stop talking and do something. I bet you all fly on the planes and shut up when they molest your daughter in front of you.

  • Brian Cox

    They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.

    Benjamin Franklin February 17, 1775

  • Peter

    You idiots voted for Obama this is what you get. There’s your punishment write there.

  • GET A CLUE

    Dang they should bring in Sharia law in the US. If this happened in Saudi Arabia they’d chop his balls off.

    Muslims don’t accept this shit so WHY ARE WE?!?!?!?!?!?

  • American in the Wilderness

    My fellow Americans:

    Are you all that dumb? If so, please congregate in Kansas so we can adequately contain the stupid.

  • David

    It’s all, as Kipling once put it, a fraud of monstrous size. Former Homeland Security Head Michael Chertoff is the guy who set the TSA down the invasive body scanner road. Guess who’s now selling the devices to the TSA? If you guessed Michael Chertoff, no prizes. _He’s_ the one who’s still getting the gold ring.

  • Lazuli

    You don’t see Obama putting his daughters through a scanner.
    Dump your airlines stock and boycott airports until all the scammin’ scanners and nasty gloves go away. In fact, boycott until they get rid of the idiotic shoe xray as well. Metal detectors are enough of a hassle.

  • rino

    where are the pictures? 😉

  • Bill

    The big bad wolf in the mountains as got to be laughing his ass off. He finally has the infidels right where he wants them…sticking their fingers up each others’ butts and fondeling children. What a PR coup. Hollywood could not have done better.

  • Fight For Your Rights!

    WE SHOULD ALL BOYCOT THE AIRLINES. THEN ALL OF THIS WOULD STOP!

  • Alistair

    What happened to Americans? You’re all a bunch of pussies whining about it. Don’t you have any balls anymore? I always thought you were a proud nation.

    WTF Is wrong with you why do you guys take it? Why do you accept what they’re doing to you? I’m a Brit and I accept my country is finished and the people are all cowards but I thought better of you yanks. I really did. You are lost if you accept wat their doing to you.

    Don’t become like the UK please.

  • TIP STAR

    If anyone touches my cock apart from my wife I will punch u in the fucking face.

    That’s why i ain’t flying anymore

  • Breezy

    So un-bunch your panties lofl.

  • MrEguy

    4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

    The Pat-Downs also violate California Penal Code Section 243.4: (e) (1) defines misdemeanor sexual battery as the non-consensual touching of the intimate part of another for (1) sexual arousal, (2) sexual gratification, or (3) sexual abuse…. (touches means physical contact with another person, whether accomplished directly, through the clothing of the person committing the offense, or through the clothing of the

  • Scott Gouker

    Rodney Schroder said it all with his comment/question .

    What do you want to do, get blown up by a goddamn Arab at 30,000 feet or we get to see your private parts? It’s up to you, the ball’s in your park, head of the TSA’s scanning department, Rodney Schroeder, told CNN.

    The answer is total profiling of all Arabic men women and children, and any and all persons coming from or passport holders from Islamic Nations!
    They know the right thing to do, but have PC cowards making the management decisions, based on more fear from the ACLU than from being right!!

  • Jan

    Scanners – All of this is a set up for the unions to get a new crop of workers to fill their coffers with dues…oh, and to put yet another nail in our economic coffin…..

  • jensen usa

    Their gonna bring scanners in on trains ports and courthouses now.

    You all still gonna sit around and bullshit then?

    Wht dont u all just go shopping and forget about it

  • Nathan

    This terrorist crap is getting really out of hand! A great man once said, a person who gives up his freedom for safety deserves neither. The only major case of terrorism on airplanes in the US so far was 9/11 over a decade ago! And lets face it, that crime wasn’t committed with bombs, it was committed with small razor blades! Hell, anyone with a martial arts education would have done a better job then those guys did, so when are they going to start hand cuffing us before boarding huh? We don’t go through this crap with busses and they are just as potentially dangerous. I think people have lost sight of the big picture here. I mean really, if air travel is so dangerous, why isn’t it outlawed? God knows I would rather drive anywhere these days, if for no other reason then to

  • Wiscat

    What do you want to do, get blown up by a goddamn Arab at 30,000 feet or we get to see your private parts? It’s up to you, the ball’s in your park, head of the TSA’s scanning department, Rodney Schroeder, told CNN.

    1. This guy is head of a gov’t agency? Even one like the TSA, that’s scary.
    2. When was the last time they caught someone bound on blowing us up at 30,000 feet.
    3. And finally, were those girls in Denver GD Arabs? In fact, are most of the people who are harassed by the TSA Arabs bound to blow us up? Time for profiling.

  • mark crawford

    I guess that is the price we have to pay to travel in this modern world,i don’t like being seen naked but then its not life threatening is it and you get used to it and just remember that you havn’t got anything that other people havn’t except for variations in size and colour.Your mind is a powerful tool so use that to protect yourselves from nudity issues believe me it does work.Life is nice be happy.

  • screamingeagle

    I really don’t see your problem.
    This is what you get, when you vote for conservatives or democrates. If you don’t like this development to a survaillance state, then inform yourself about the pirate party and vote for it, like it’s done in other countries all over the world since 2006. It’s an officially registered and vote-able political party against lost of civil rights life privacy. In sweden they acchieved over 7 % for EU parliament and are represented there now.

  • Shelly

    I think our privacy is being totally evaded by these airport scanners. I don’t want some stranger seeing me naked and exposed for their enjoyment. Bring on the pervs….this is there dream job 🙁

  • don_ster@hotmail.com

    Simply another way to get you used to being controlled. Welcome to fascist USA. George Orwells 1984.
    Over half the population is too stupid to even get what is happening, the rest can’t stop watching TV. TSA is nothing, man who runs it is nothing, the rules come from the elite. Wake up, you are ruled by moneychangers.

  • Bengie

    What do you want to do, get blown up by a goddamn Arab[…]

    Well, he’s racist. Not sure I trust him any more. He could’ve said terrorist, but he jumped to Arab.

  • Wow….

    I’m really not surprised. Out of the four most recently flights I’ve taken, I’ve gotten this scan three times. NOT a coincidence, I think. Next time, I’m just asking for a pat-down, because I’d rather not be photographed naked (almost).

  • dooode

    Let me get this straight, the id10t that stated get blown up by a…GD…Arab is in charge of something? I’m sorry has the TSA, or the idiots that develop their policies and procedures stopped ANYTHING remotely close to a blown up at 30,000 feet ? Not from what we’ve seen. In fact, for PR purposes, I completely expect the dough heads to try and stage a capture so that their position gets justified by the ignorant folks that allow them to carry on with their raping of the civil liberties.

  • Nevin

    I went through JFK today and I was groped. They touched my penis and balls. What struck me though was the fact that i did not see them change there gloves once. NOT ONCE! Now what about Herpes? That can be transmitted easily. All those STI’s can be transmeitted easy. COME ON PPL WAKE THE FUCK UP!

  • NMOP

    What people fail to realize is that the body scanner is just a way to give up more of your liberties and open you up to more invasion of privacy. If you will consent to being groped, then what’s next? First, it is proven you have more of a chance of winning the lottery twice than you do being killed by a terrorist. People need to wake up!! I could go into far more to illustrate that this whole thing is a hoax, but if you really want to know the truth and LEARN something rather than getting misinformation from the Mainstream Media check out The National Movement Of Patriots dot com
    http://www.thenationalmovementofpatriots.com

  • roostertree

    It really is only a matter of time before certain kinds of people are applying for these jobs.

    http://roostertree.com/opinionation/?webcomic_post=special-edition-2010-11-22

    You’re welcome.

  • Mick McKenzie

    The TSA rep that said What do you want to do, get blown up by a goddamn Arab at 30,000 feet or we get to see your private parts? Actually, the balls seem to be in his park and he seems to be getting off on it. More freedoms being lost under an administration intent on doing exactly that.

  • yoyo

    Geez, Mr the Scanner operator, hope you did not masturbating when you got caught. You did’nt right??? and remember You did a good job buddy.

  • L00ney

    I’d rather risk being blown up by an arab or any other person than having my privacy ivaded. In the name of the fight against terror our privacy is raped every day in a way that we wouldn’t have accepted during the cold war when there was a constant risk of nuclear holocaust… Is a bus, a plane, or a couple of buildings and even thousands of lives worth the sacrifice now when we didn’t think so 20 30 years ago when the death of millions were just a push of a button away?

  • joe

    I really hope everything on this page
    INCLUDING ALL OF YOUR POSTS
    are also satire. i really hope you’re not all this dumb

  • Electra Smith

    what a fantastic idea, if only they provided a complete service, like mammogram, MRI and scan for explosives. Or the invasive rectal exam for suspected narco-traffickers that doubles as a prostate examination. This is progress. Science, medicine and TRAVEL… oh what a wonderful world we live in. Get simple cosmetic preps done at the same time and the increased cost of flying will be well worth it. See.. paranoia can lead to MARVELOUS advances in modern living.

  • Brick Mudge

    Anyone that thinks these security measures are going to prevent squat is a moron. And any moron that says, if you don’t like it, don’t fly is an asshole! Go pat yourself!

  • KD

    I’m sure the majority of people flying don’t give a rats azz about those scanners. If you don’t want to get scanned then take F’n greyhound or Amtrak you cry babies!

  • danica

    someone made a great point below and no one else has picked it up.

    The tsa agents dont change their gloves after each search.

    so like they touch some guys gonads then go and touch your 3 yr old all over their body.

    What about the spread of bacteria germs?

  • Ruthie Rader

    While Everyone Looks The Other Way…When the explosion happens, it will have nothing to do with what someone is or isn’t wearing. It will have nothing to do with something in a body cavity. Or in someone’s hair, or teeth, or eyes, or ears, or shoved in someone’s rectum or tucked under a pair of breasts. Nope. That explosion in the aerobus will have something to do with where nobody is looking.

  • MSinMI

    And we wonder why Faux News has such a following …

  • Shadekat

    Wow and here i thought it was bad when they caught ME masturbating while i was going through the scanner…

  • Ãkos MarÃ³y

    I’d like to take the calculated risk of having _no_ security checks, and see 1 plane in every 10 years being affected by it. this would mean a probablity of way below 0.001% per flight, which is a risk I’m willing to take.

  • zzz

    trolololololol.

    seriously, some real tin foil hats up in this shit.

  • Kathleen

    Do what the Israelis do – it WORKS! This is another attempt by the O’Bama administration to make us ‘feel’ safer. If you go through a body scanner and are strip searched, you can still have enough explosives in your freakin’ body cavities to blow up several buildings! PROFILE NOW!!!!!!! That’s what SAVES LIVES. When will folks wake up. Sigh.

  • anthony

    He would have been fired for saying that.

  • Michael Moore

    I’ve always said that the solution is to FLY NAKED! http://www.shoesonlytravel.net. Any one want to go on a cruise? 🙂

  • Mike Alford

    There are lots of other ways to provide security. Air Isrial has no problem with security they profile suspected passengers, Oh did I say The P word. Political correctness is killing our freedoms. The other thing is that the makers of the body scanners are also BIG political doners the the current administration, go figure.

  • Chuck Dizzle

    You people realize this is a satire site, right?

    Scroll to the bottom of the page. Seriously

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical publication and should therefore be taken fu**ing seriously 😉

  • Josh Campbell

    This doesn’t surprise me at all. What does surprise me is that TSA’s head honcho can get away with such racist remarks. This country is so going down-hill fast.

  • Brandi Esque

    I would never walk in airport to have my body scanned, that really disrepectful.. Now, you caught a guy doing this and it feel like RAPED.. Forget it. FBI or a government think it s good idea, what a DUMB government and a FBI.. Sorry, I has to say how I feel. PERIOD.. I would not want any this STUPID ruin my life for doing this.. RUIN all the ROLE model inside of FEMALE’s body..

    Brandi

  • Freedom Over Rights

    What do you want to do, get blown up by a goddamn Arab at 30,000 feet or we get to see your private parts? It’s up to you, the ball’s in your park, says head of the TSA’s scanning department, Rodney Schroeder

    Gimme a break. He talks like it happens every other day and this is the only means necessary to prevent it.

    Look at the stats of how many people die every year from terrorist activities and then look at how many people die from heart disease. Then compare the government budgets for the two. You’ll notice that far more people die from heart disease than terrorist acts every year, yet the gov’t pours far more budget into anti-terror budgets than heart disease research. WAY MORE.

    We’re losing our rights for this so-called protection from the terrorists. Time to wake up

  • TSA Revolt

    Alex Jones warned us about this over a year ago. Looks like he’s not a paranoid conspiracy theorist after all.

    Glad people are finally waking up to the horrendous policies of our federal government. It’s a sad fact that We The People have to actually have the government in our pants before we start paying attention. They claim it’s to keep us safe but from whom and how? What I want to know is who’s going to keep us safe from the government pervs that get off groping and violating us?

    This is going to end. The TSA is corrupt on a fundamental level. SHAME ON YOU TSA! GO TO HELL!!!

  • Don

    What do you want to do, get blown up by a goddamn Arab at 30,000 feet or we get to see your private parts? It’s up to you, the ball’s in your park, head of the TSA’s scanning department, Rodney Schroeder, told CNN.

    Those Who Sacrifice Liberty For Security Deserve Neither. – Benjamin Franklin

    Do you let your life be controlled by the medias fear mongering? If you do… you shouldn’t.

  • Fred

    This is a fake news web site like The Onion.. It’s a joke. But you people commenting probably think The Onion is real too. Americans are so stupid sometimes.

  • This guy

    @howard What do you mean, you people!?

    (and it’s definately not as offending as your grammar, the most widely accepted phrasing would be offensive)
    (also you should look up the definition of ignorant)
    but other than you being an idiot, I do agree with you. 🙂

  • sTONE329

    I think they do it to keep Muslims from flying. No self-respecting Muslim woman would subject herself to a naked body scan or a physical groping. By her religions rules, she would be defiled if she did. Since they’re prohibited from banning Muslims on their flights, this effectively does the same thing. Disgusting.
    The idea that this is keeping anyone safe is ludicrous.

  • Nina

    Do you seriously believe that all these incidents were truely the work of independant Kooks that want to blow up Americans?!!! Oh please, they are nothing but puppets doing a job for the same people that killed well over 3,000 innocent victims on 9/11 and there would have been MANY more but the fortunate ones were told NOT to show up to work that fatefull day!!! WAKE UP! WE HAVE BEEN Set Up for this police state we live in since 9/11!! What do you think this is all about?!! If these PSYCHOPATHS have their way it will turn into a Prison Planet called The New World Order When they Murdered J.F.K Almost 50 years ago they Murdered America, It was J.F.K that knew their plan and tried to do everything in his power to stop it and that is why he was murdered!! WAKE UP!!! This IS all about

  • cpp

    It is pathetic that TSA has not trashed this guy. Rather they are busy making racist comments about Arabs to satisfy their own… whatever.
    It is also amusing to watch people wanting to sign up for the job of the masturbating guy. I wish they don’t get job but I wish that their mother, wife and daughter all put up a great show for the scanner guys.
    Lastly, it is rather disappointing to see that some of the folks think that this is all ok. Including our president.

  • Sick NdisGusted

    Everyone is now getting rubbed all over their bodies with bacteria from other bodies….The TSA is not changing their gloves and at the moment they are the largest bio warfare element in the USA. The TSA have out done the terrorists 100%. Contaminating our children and loved ones with AIDS, Flu, skin diseases, etc…. Every minute that goes by there are many that just received a disease from TSA.

  • Ross Richard Blankert

    At some point we need to use some common sense about who are the likely terrorist and have them go through the machines. Other people should be treated with respect. Yes I mean we need to use questions with eye contact, a few trained people who know how to spot a potential terrorist would be worth 5 of these machines. Searching 4 year old boys and making them cry is not making us any safer. I hope someone gets their behind kicked feeling up little boys. A TSA guy was caught masturbating while watching the scanner while a a bunch
    of high school girls were going through the machine.

  • ElectroPig Von FÃ¶kkengrÃ¼Ã¼ven

    [SARCASM]
    Congratulations Pedophiles & Perverts! The government has finally found a way to give you all public-sector jobs, so you can ply your trade in full view of everyone and get paid to do it!
    [/SARCASM]

    Anyone who says that they didn’t see EXACTLY this report coming down the pipe is either a complete idiot, or a government employee…or was that redundant?

    Either roll off your couch-flattened asses and do something to save what few rights you have left, and restore at least SOME of those rights that have been stolen from you…or you can expect things to keep getting worse, and on an exponential scale.

    WAKE UP AND START THINKING, PEOPLE!!!

  • Julie

    Follow the money: http://www.ar15.com/forums/topic.html?b=1&f=5&t=1114730

    Lining the Kenyan’s pockets are why the US is buying them.

  • I’ll still take the scanner

    This guy should be castrated.. but I’ll still take the scanner over the pat down or getting blown up… they should have two planes .. one for those who got scanned & one for those who don’t wanna do nothing… I’m deffo flying the scanned plane the rest of you can take your chances that what has happened three times won’t happen again…

  • Glen Tucker

    The idea of all these security arrangements is to get all the dumb people used to being treated like cattle so the bosses can manipulate them even more.
    Most intelligent people know 9/11 was an inside job designed to bring an end to democracy and civil liberty assurances. The controls just get more and more laughable so the dumbos just graze away.
    And they don’t even complain, except a few and they are insufficient to make any difference.
    Interesting to see how far they will take this farce.

  • howard

    The last paragraph is so offending! Why do you people always connect terrorism to arabs? Thats so ignorant!

  • Thrushjz

    Disgusting, these pictures reveal pornographic detail! B.S.!
    So..TSA commentsts do you want to get blown up by goddamned arabs? how about screening real targets, like arabs..how many teenage soccer players do these guys have to jack off to before Govt. gets this invasion of privacy?

  • wanderlustering

    It’s precisely these type of perverted behaviors that almost made me stop traveling, that is until I chanced upon a 50-foot giant who nice enough to tote me around in his shirt pocket whenever I wanted to go somewhere: goo.gl/jBT1f

  • M E Brooks

    How many terrorist have been caught by TSA and its’ shampooo draining, foot smelling, genital touching Security Agents? How many? NONE

    Every one should just remember – this is Barack Obama’s TSA. When they put their hands on your privates – remember — you probably voted this socialist traitor into the office. You are getting what you deserve. Plain and simple. Enjoy.

  • Larry W

    We’ve become a bunch of cowards. Since 1970, if you take out the 2998 people who died on 9-11, less than 26 people/year die in the US as a result of terrorism. I think we need to get a grip in this country and run those TSA perverts out of town and into a prison cell. We’ve become a nation of cowards. http://itbegsthequestion.com/?p=2228

  • aaron

    In my opinion these scanners are not deterrents….We are weak and soft when it comes to taking real measures…If they want to make a difference and keep us safe then I feel that they should try a new approach. Instead of scanners, they should have a gated in area that everyone walks into. When inside the gated area u should have to stop while K9 officers allow their dogs to stiff you…It would only take a few criminals getting attacked in front of everyone before all of these issues go away!

  • Thomas Ohlendorf

    The choice is this or don’t fly.

    My wife and I have opted for not flying. We visit Florida from time to time; we can drive that.

    If we are cruising, we can get a ship in Baltimore or Philadelphia.

    We’ve been to the Mediterranean. There’s no reason for us to go back. We have no real desire to visit outside the US.

    If man were mean’t to fly he’d have wings. 🙂

  • Farhad Abdolian

    Can you imagine your little girl being watched by a pervert paid by your tax dollars? This is disgusting not that this guy was masturbating, but that our governments are paying for this machines letting people watching us naked, I can’t saying strong enough.

    I did a mini experiment, took the image from this page, used Irfanview to make a negative image out of it,

    Watch it for yourself:
    http://www.abdolian.com/thoughts/?p=4424

    I am horrified, I made my decision, I am not traveling to the US or any destination having these machines.

  • Dennis G. Smith

    What do you want to do, get blown up by a goddamn Arab at 30,000 feet or we get to see your private parts? It’s up to you, the ball’s in your park, head of the TSA’s scanning department, Rodney Schroeder, told CNN.
    SO, if the ARABS and other middle-easterners are wanting to blow up our planes, then why is the TSA looking at nude photos of Americans? Why are they molesting women and children instead of questioning foreigners?

  • Kenton

    Ogled at or Sexually Molested

    When you fly you get to take your pick.

    No Thanks. The airlines can just go out of business as far as I’m concerned.

  • Leticia

    ima gona tell yall folks that I gotta turnedon when I went thru at Ohare.

    They wuz touchin my booty n my crotch like it wuz no tomorro.

    Even my husband don touch me lak that>

  • Miss Understood

    I was just giving my self a vigorous pat down.

  • Doug

    Want to be safe flying? (Sure ya do)

    Then ask yourself, exactly what do you consider safe?

    There have been some half-baked attempts to bomb airlines – OUTSIDE of the US – like the fool who, instead of heading to the restroom and detonating his bomb where he would not be stopped, he sat in his seat in full view of everyone, knowing full well he would be immediately hammered to the ground and incapacitated. Think about it.

    But what about INSIDE the US?

    Well, there are 30,000 flights every single day in the US – that’s about 11 million flights every year. Since 9/11/01 there have been almost 100 million flights, all without one single bomb attempt, without one single bomb being found and confiscated.

    And all this WITHOUT the help of these embarrassing, dangerous,

  • Kathy

    I went through LAX and they touched my labia. The TSA woman put her middle finger over it. I’m never flying again. What has happened to our country? THIS IS ABUSE!!!!!!

  • Tamara

    This article was written in August way before any of the shit happened therefore I gotta say you guys were way ahead of speed. Good job!

  • Marc

    It’s a satire folk’s.The article is a put on! They’re still wack job’s though! Doh,sorry for the pun! lol

  • Tirrin

    you’re all idiots

  • DAV-Y

    The only place they use these scanners are at singles dances. Have 52in flat screen monitors set up all around the bar and when new people arrive a siren sounds and everybody gets to check their junk.

    Whaaaaat?

  • John Hedtke

    Dear Rodney:

    Let’s see, if the ball’s in our park about choosing between the TSA and the hypothetical Arab, I’ll take the Arab every day of the week. You’re an incompetent asshole and I would love to see you fired.

  • mudslinger

    what a bunch of cry baby sissies so what if someone has seen a nearly real image of you naked go through the scanner or go home no one is forcing you to fly

  • Brian

    post 1 and 3 You are disgusting and ignorant

  • JJinCO

    Let airlines handle their own security, like El Al – The purpose of the TSA is make the flying public feel safer and creating more federal employees. They’ve confiscated tons of toothpaste but little or no explosives. Exploding a bomb in an airport would still be a terrorist strike. There have been none, but no thanks to TSA.

  • O FACE

    show her my ‘o face’ heh funny shit..hahah http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncpdcFOMJhA

  • thurston hunger ii

    Underwear guy never could have done anything but set himself on fire. PETM explosives require a blasting cap to explode. Soldiers have used it to light cigs. Supposedly he or his puppetmaster also had ties to the manufacturer of the body scanners.

  • Omaer

    While I am aware that this wasn’t the point of the article, it’s surprising that the head of a government agency (TSA) would make a racist remark like he did. It isn’t just the sicko who needs to be reprimanded…

  • I want this job BAD!!!!

    Where can I sign up?

  • Dan

    that is sick they should string that pervert up, I don’t want my teenage daughter going through one of those machines….

  • Egan

    dayum i’d love a job like that!!!!1

    :-0