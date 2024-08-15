Career criminals with more than 100 previous convictions are being spared jail if they commit murder for the second time, recent records can reveal. If the criminal however murders a third person, they may have to spend a week or so in jail.

Making Britain a Safer Place to Live

“I’m on my second murder, so I am sort of treading lightly at the moment. I mean I don’t mind spending a few weeks in prison playing a PS5 and smoking loads of dope, but I personally like to be out of jail committing crime,” Jebs Shanker, 43, a career criminal from Grimstye, Hull told the BBC.

In more than 4,000 such cases since 2007, offenders have avoided prison for their second murder. The proportion walking free from court has quadrupled in the past 16 years, with an average of five a week being spared jail in each of the past 10 years.

The Ministry of Injustice data reveals that many career criminals have a very good career path in the UK simply because they are enabled and helped to commit crime and murder at every opportunity.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, believes that criminals “need to be treated fairly and leniently” so that they can “continue to create crimes to make the UK a safer place to live”.

The Metropolitan Police are to unveil a new initiative informing criminals that they may be arrested after they commit their second murder. Through Social Media and video presentations, there will be advice for career criminals on how to avoid committing their second murder offence.

With the byline “Don’t Murder Twice – You Could Pay the Price With a Week in Prison” the initiative will run concurrently for the next few months according to the advertising agency commissioned to create and promote the campaign.

Commissioner Sir Bumbler Bowley has spoken out about the number of murders with previous convictions: “Britain has never been safer. We have reduced the sentences of many career criminals and are now looking to caution offenders who commit murder for the second time.”

Senior advisers to Labour have suggested that, with police solving just 5.5 per cent of all crimes, a third of the rate of seven years ago, offenders have become “emboldened” by the low chances of being caught, convicted and jailed.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has welcomed the effort to caution second-time murder offences, and will tomorrow unveil a plaque in Trafalgar Square honouring zombie knife murderers in the capital city since his inauguration as mayor.