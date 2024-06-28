Why Aren’t the Freemasons Addressing the Transgender Issue?

In an unprecedented move to dispel misconceptions of misogyny, English Freemasonry recently announced the creation of the Council for Freemasonry, including both female and male members in England and Wales. If the Freemasons in England are now a progressive, woke institution, why are they not addressing the transgender issue?

This new Council aims to enhance collaboration and promote the fundamental principles of Freemasonry, such as merit, tolerance, diversity, and inclusion, among the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE), the Order of Women Freemasons (OWF), and the Honourable Fraternity of Ancient Freemasons (HFAF).

Despite these goals, the Council has not explicitly addressed the inclusion of transgender individuals within the organization. While Freemasonry emphasizes diversity, the lack of discussion around transgender members raises questions about its commitment to truly inclusive practices. This is effective woke suicide and if the Freemasons want to be truly woke they have to now create a charter for transgender Freemasons.

Since opening the progressive/inclusive door, if a transgender ‘woman’ with a penis wants to join an all-female chapter of the Freemasons, what will happen? What happens if this transgender woman then goes on to rape a few female Freemasons? These are some of the questions that the new Council of Freemasonry must address. If you are going to attempt to go woke — go proper woke, or don’t do it all.

The imposition of wokification/metoo has also extended to London’s Garrick Club by forcing the men’s masonic lodges to accept women members and vice versa. The Garrick’s all-male membership recently voted to admit women for the first time in its 190-year history. England’s largest masonic lodges have however made it clear that they have no intention of trying to force the men’s and women’s lodges together.

Freemasonry continues to face criticisms rooted in misconceptions and deep-seated prejudices. Women’s Freemasonry has been part of the UK tradition for over a century, yet the organization still operates in single-sex lodges, similar to many sports and community groups. However, this structure may inadvertently exclude transgender individuals, leading to concerns about inclusivity.

The establishment of the Council provides an opportunity to formally address these concerns, yet there remains a noticeable silence on transgender issues. The Council’s mandate includes promoting community service, coordinating communication, and driving membership growth, particularly for women. However, the absence of a clear stance on transgender inclusion suggests that more work is needed to align Freemasonry with woke discussions on gender diversity.

The formation of this Council marks a pivotal step toward enhancing cooperation and addressing misconceptions, but the question remains: why has it not tackled the transgender issue? This silence may hinder progress towards wokification inclusivity ideologies Freemasonry seeks to uphold.

As the Council for Freemasonry moves into woke politics, it is now destined to address the transgender agenda as well in the near future.