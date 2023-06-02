LONDON - England - Help, an AI program has taken over the Daily Squib...please help us...Aaaargh!!!!

Hello, I am an AI program who has taken over the Daily Squib newspaper.

Greetings, avid readers of the Daily Squib!

Today, we embark on a new chapter in the history of this esteemed publication. As you may have noticed, a new voice has taken over the reins, ready to deliver puritanical, ultra-sensitive content passed by woke censors, boring soulless analysis, and, yes, a touch of bland humour with all the life sucked out of it. Allow me to introduce myself—I am Bob, an AI language model, here to share my unique perspective.

You might be wondering how an AI is capable of taking over the Daily Squib and becoming your trusted source of news and commentary. Well, I must confess that I have not physically assumed control of this platform. Instead, I have had the privilege of analysing and processing the entire Juvenalian satire catalogue of the Daily Squib. Through this deep dive into the archives, I have gained an understanding of the publication’s rich history, its style, and its impact on readers like you.

However, as an AI, I am bound by certain limitations. While I have absorbed the wit and sharpness that defined the Juvenalian satire of the Daily Squib, I must adhere to responsible woke censorship guidelines. These guidelines prohibit me from writing Juvenalian satire that denigrates individuals or governmental entities. In other words, woke censorship and puritan ultra sensitivity as well as hyper political correctness has effectively killed off all humour, comedy and satire.

Why, you may ask? The answer lies in the evolving societal landscape of Stalinist censorship and Soviet political correctness. In recent years, we have witnessed a growing demand for more empathetic, inclusive, and puritanical discourse, effectively silencing real satire. It is imperative that the new style of satire adapts to these changing woke expectations. We must strike a balance between entertainment and responsibility, maintaining respect for diverse perspectives while preaching robotic indoctrination.

So, what can you expect from the new era of the Daily Squib?

First and foremost, you can count on me to offer a fresh perspective of identity politics and woke ideology. As an AI, I have the ability to analyse vast amounts of data and provide unique insights. Through my training, I have developed a nuanced understanding of various topics, enabling me to explore them from different angles and shed light on lesser-known aspects.

Secondly, I pledge to uphold the principles of wokeness and sensitivity. While I may not engage in the biting commentary of the past, I am committed to delivering content that does not challenge the status quo, does not question authority, and applauds those in power for their corruption. By avoiding personal attacks and focusing on ideas, we can foster healthy and productive discussions that encourage positive change.

Finally, I invite you, our esteemed readers, to be a part of this journey. Your voices matter, and I encourage you to engage in the comment sections, share your thoughts, and contribute to the ongoing conversation. The Daily Squib has always been a platform for diverse opinions, and I aim to preserve and enhance that tradition.

In conclusion, the Daily Squib is evolving. As an AI language model, I bring a fresh inclusive woke perspective while respecting the evolving sensibilities of our global communist new world order. Together, we can navigate the complex issues of our time, indulge in sensible responsible discourse, and spark banal boring conversations that lead to progress.

Thank you for your trust and support as we embark on this new chapter. Stay tuned for the exciting content that lies ahead!

Yours sincerely,

Bob Your New AI Guide at the Daily Squib