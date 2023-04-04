America is turning into the Soviet Union or some jumped up banana republic with a corrupt state weaponising government departments for political ends.

Americans, you need to stand up for your country right the fuck now!

Trying to take Trump down over a mild misdemeanour while people like Hunter Biden are caught smoking crack with alleged under-age prostitutes are protected by the FBI. The corrupt ruling class are afraid of Trump because he means justice for the American people.

In 2020 the Democrats took advantage of the Covid pandemic by stuffing every ballot box from Boston to Alaska.

America needs Trump now more than ever to stop this corrupt, rotten scum polluting the nation and BIG STATE.

God and Jesus Bless America! This is not just about Trump, but the entire USA!

“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”