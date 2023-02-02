FBI: “No Biden Documents With Classified Markings Found”

DELAWARE - USA - The FBI have found no classified documents at Joe Biden's vacation home because they removed them all in a comprehensive clean-up operation.

By
Corrie Upshaun
-
BIDEN CLASSIFIED Top secret folder.
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology

The FBI were conducting a routine cleaning operation <ahem> search operation on Biden’s holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without turning up any classified documents.

“We cleaned the property out of any incriminating evidence or classified documents. There were no classified documents at the property because we took them all. Biden’s clear, but we’re going to come down hard on Donald Trump, where we found incriminating classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida,” the FBI agent in charge of the Biden clean up operation told CNN.

Now that Biden’s clear, everything is okay. President Donald Trump on the other hand will face the full wrath of the law. The president is facing a special counsel criminal investigation into his retention of several hundred classified documents and other government records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida — and his resistance to giving them up, which led to an FBI warrant and search to seize them last August.

Help us fight for democracy & freedom — you get unique DS goodies too …

ds-page-banner @DAILYSQUIB The real Daily Squib profile has been permanently shadow-banned by Twitter. We are now considered more dangerous than the Taliban (not shadow-banned) who beat and execute women in Afghanistan daily.
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology
daily squib anthology

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR