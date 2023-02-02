DELAWARE - USA - The FBI have found no classified documents at Joe Biden's vacation home because they removed them all in a comprehensive clean-up operation.

The FBI were conducting a routine cleaning operation <ahem> search operation on Biden’s holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without turning up any classified documents.

“We cleaned the property out of any incriminating evidence or classified documents. There were no classified documents at the property because we took them all. Biden’s clear, but we’re going to come down hard on Donald Trump, where we found incriminating classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida,” the FBI agent in charge of the Biden clean up operation told CNN.

Now that Biden’s clear, everything is okay. President Donald Trump on the other hand will face the full wrath of the law. The president is facing a special counsel criminal investigation into his retention of several hundred classified documents and other government records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida — and his resistance to giving them up, which led to an FBI warrant and search to seize them last August.