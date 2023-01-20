Cancel Culture News: Thanos Wants to Cancel Half Universe

THE EARTH - Apparently there is some guy called Thanos who wants to cancel culture the universe, or something like that.

We are receiving news that there is some guy called Thanos who wants to cancel exactly half of the population of the universe, obviously including all life on earth. Cancel culture seems to be a philosophy not only carried out by bullying totalitarian censorious Marxist scumbags on earth, but some green dude from outer space.

“Fun Isn’t something one considers when balancing the universe. But this… does put a smile on my face,” Thanos said on Friday.

Cancel culture on earth is what happens when vindictive, ruthless Marxists want to show off their power by totally ruining a known figure’s career completely just because they voiced their own opinion. They and their career are entirely erased, and they leave as if they never existed in the first place. The latest victim of cancel culture seems to be some guy called Jeremy Clarkson, who is the target of vindictive entity Meghan Markle. At one point, Clarkson was sort of well known, but as of tomorrow will have been cancelled from all existence.

“I do not know who this Clarkson is? If he is Asgardian, no matter, he will be deleted. What is a Meghan Markle? Sounds like something to squash with extreme prejudice. You could not live with your own failure, and where did that bring you? Fine, I’ll do it myself. When I am finished, none of these entities will exist!”

This means when Thanos clicks his fingers, some of the cancel culture idiots will themselves be cancelled along with the rest. Cancel culture truly has taken a turn for the worst.

“Perfectly balanced, as all things should be…”