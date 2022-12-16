Keir Starmer and Gordon Brown Plan Constitutional Reform|Latest Political News UK

LONDON - England - Get all the Latest Political News UK from your go-to news source, The Daily Squib.

2022: A Year For Change? | Latest Political News UK

Keir Starmer And Gordon Brown To Put Forward A New Plan For Constitutional Reform

As the UK looks to the future, the political landscape is undergoing a much-needed change. Know how the 2022 political climate might shape as Keir Starmer, and Gordon Brown present a new plan for constitutional reform. This ambitious plan has the potential to bring about big changes to the UK’s political landscape, and it could provide solutions to many of the country’s most pressing issues.

In the latest political news UK, there is a sense of optimism that the new year could bring real change and progress in how the UK is governed. Keir Starmer and Gordon Brown, two of the country’s most prominent figures, have put forward a plan for constitutional reform, which aims to reform the UK’s system of government in a way that is fairer, more inclusive, and ensures an equal distribution of power between nations and regions.

A Closer Look at the Proposed Reforms

The plan focuses on devoting power to local areas and reforming voting rights to create an electoral system that represents the diversity of the UK population. It also seeks to strengthen the judiciary’s role in defending civil liberties and promote greater accountability from public officials.

The recommendations centre around transferring power from Westminster to local areas after Sir Keir complained: “The centre hasn’t delivered.”

Mr. Brown claimed that cultivating “300 emerging clusters of the new economy” and eliminating “Westminster and Whitehall bias and giving everywhere a fair share of our future prosperity.”

A closer look at the proposed reforms under the proposed constitutional reforms by Keir Starmer and Gordon Brown, the UK politics news, would see changes in how decisions are made and who has the power to make them.

Gordon Brown has devised a 40-point plan for constitutional reform, subject to Consultation!

2022 is a year of great change and potential, both economically and politically. The plan for constitutional reform proposed by Labour Leader Keir Starmer and Ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown could prove to be a monumental step forward in reshaping the United Kingdom and the way it works. The potential to create a fairer and more equitable society is truly within our grasp and should be embraced with great enthusiasm. It remains to be seen what the outcome of the plan will be.

Biden Accused Of Being Pro-EU Despite Hated Brexit Outcome

An exclusive poll has found that Joe Biden is seen as “pro-EU” as tensions with the bloc continue to simmer over the controversial Northern Ireland protocol. Mr. Biden has typically supported the EU’s position in the dispute, warning the UK against efforts to undermine the legislation.

Two weeks ago, the US President urged Mr. Sunak to sort out the post-Brexit row in Northern Ireland. Downing Street admitted that Mr. Biden had raised concerns about the political impasse with EU leaders when they met at the G20 in Indonesia. There has been no Govt. Functioning in Stormont since the last May elections, as the Democratic Unionist Party has not agreed to restore power-sharing until the Northern Ireland Protocol is scrapped.

After the DUP protested in October, the executive stopped holding meetings. Speaking to Express UK after a bilateral meeting with VP Biden, Darren Spink, Associate Fellow at The Henry Jackson Society, conveyed there was no substantive talk on advancing a free trade deal. He said there was no mention of trade deals during their last meeting.

European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol

The UK has been in talks with the EU about a Northern Ireland Protocol since October 2021, which allows Northern Ireland to be a part of the EU’s single market for goods. However, it has faced criticism because of the border formed between Great Britain and North Ireland down the Irish Sea. It has led to delays, supermarket shortages, and increased business costs in Northern Ireland. Previously, the Biden administration warned Truss’ Government against “efforts to undo” this protocol.

In the words of White House Spokesperson- Karine Jean-Pierre

The latest political news UK in the words of Spokesperson reports The Northern Ireland Assembly has been unable to function since the May elections because the DUP refused to restore power-sharing till the Northern Ireland Protocol was scrapped.

DUP Not Up to any compromise

Sammy Wilson, DUP MP for East Antrim, told the media that the Northern Ireland Secretary needs to be clear in his mind that we see the whole thing as a fight for the union. He warned that the DUP wouldn’t accept anything but a good deal.

Hundreds of military personnel in training to deal with strike chaos this Christmas

Around 2,000 troops and civil servants could be drafted on to the frontline as strikes grip the country, the Cabinet Office said on Saturday, 3rd December 2022.

Nadim Zahawi, The Conservative Party Chairman, spoke: “It is the right and responsible thing to do to have contingency plans in place.”

This makes up for the latest political news in the UK.

During Sky News Ridge on Sunday, Mr. Zahawi insisted that it was up to the union leaders to call off the strikes and suggested how they were playing into the Russian president’s agenda of using high energy prices that fuels inflation as a “weapon” in the war against Ukraine. Mr. Zahawi noted that the government needed discipline in not raising public sector pay in line with inflation, which could fuel inflation further. He estimated that meeting all the pay demands would cost £28bn.

From the Cabinet Office

The Cabinet Office said: “The priority of the coming weeks is to protect the common public who may need access to emergency services and limit disruption as much as possible, particularly at a time when there will be an increase in people travelling for the holidays and NHS services are under a huge pressure due to the impact of Coughing illness.”

David Davis, Tory MP, Haltemprice and Howden, said it was “vital” that health unions’ strikes do not threaten Britons’ lives. He said: “The ambulance union Unison made the rather implausible claim that their strikes would not create a risk to lives. The government is now in intensive talks to avoid just that. It is vital the health unions’ strikes do not jeopardize the lives of citizens.” Paramedics, call handlers, and other staff at half of England’s ambulance services have also voted to execute strike action over pay.

Rail Strikes to Run When ?

Meanwhile, rail strike dates have been announced in the run-up to Christmas following months of disruption. Thousands of RMT members across 14 train operators and Network Rail are due to stage two 48-hour strikes this month. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) yesterday offered the Rail, Maritime, and Transport union (RMT) a pay rise of 8% over the last 2 years with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies till April 2024 in a bid to head off new strikes reports latest Political news UK.

Party wants a fair deal says Bridget Phillipson

Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s education secretary, could not confirm whether her party would increase pay in line with inflation in the public sector. The spokeswoman said her party wants a fair deal for workers. Asked whether salary increases in the public sector were affordable, she said: “I’m not going to make promises to you this morning that I don’t feel confident I can deliver. I think that’s been corrosive to our politics in recent years.”

The Bottom Line

