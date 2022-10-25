What We Can Expect With Two More Miserable Years of Sunak?

Well, Labour will be happy, they are now guaranteed a win in the 2024 general election. Rishi Sunak, a soulless plutocrat pen pusher who only sees numbers and charts and not human beings, will continue a program of extreme austerity.

What austerity means in actuality is poverty. Cuts in schools, hospitals, transport, housing, social care and other sectors. The NHS already at breaking point with waiting lists for crucial operations extending three years at the least will continue to lengthen. Resources will be cut in all crucial sectors.

Under Sunak, if you are a mortgage holder, or borrower, expect a rise of over 10% from now in borrowing costs. Businesses and homeowners will lose their assets as they go bankrupt or are forced out of their homes after defaulting on their payments.

Unemployment will rise as the technocratic Sunak nightmare will only value big businesses that are too big to fail while the rest are thrown to the dogs.

As for Brexit, that will be sidelined by Sunak who will appease the EU in every facet of policy. Brexiteers will be turfed from the Cabinet and with remainers like Hunt in the Treasury, along with the remainer BoE, as well as remainer civil service, it is safe to say the Blob finally won. When Labour wins the election in 2024, Brexit will be fast tracked for reversal, and Britain will rejoin the EU shortly after the win.

Wish there was some good news, but in true British fashion there is none. Death by a thousand cuts is preferable to enduring the next two years of this Sunak nightmare. But then again, Brits love their daily punishments, it is a national sado masochistic tradition enjoyed with a brief whine followed by a cup of lukewarm tea.