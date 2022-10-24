Bojo’s Final FU to Treacherous Tory Party

It was not even twenty four hours ago that Boris Johnson was on a flight from his Caribbean holiday back to Old Blighty to supposedly save the Tory Party and country from impending doom by putting himself forward to become PM for the second time, before Bojo had packed up his mojo, and was back on a flight back to resume his holiday.

What on earth is going on you may ask? Well, what if Boris intended to dangle the carrot in front of the backstabbing divided Tory Party traitors from the beginning of this desperate fiasco?

“Boris didn’t just forget how he was ousted, he wanted to show his face for the last time, give the bastards a sense of hope, then wave the two fingers salute at them. It would be worth the trip alone,” a Westminster insider revealed on Sunday.

Many of the treacherous swine are now latching onto Greasy Rishi, the idiot who put Britain’s economy into the utter mess it is in now. Good luck to them backing a candidate with zero charisma and with zero understanding of what’s going down on main street.

None of it of course matters because the Tories will now lose the next election and the Remainer blob, along with the markets will continue dictating what happens in parliament.