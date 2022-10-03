Tora Tora Tora KamiKwasi Kwarteng Suicidal Economic Nosedive U-Turn

BIRMINGHAM - England - KamiKwasi Kwarteng has been seen flying his Zero into the British economy.

It was one last cocktail party with his City highflier and hedge fund manager bosses before Kamikwasi Kwarteng plopped himself into his Zero.

“There will be no humiliating U-turns with my 45p tax ruling, or will there? Oh shit, once the plane (economy) goes into a nosedive, forget about pulling up! Banzai! Tora Tora Tora!”

Yes, Admiral Truss has demanded a full attack on the economy to sink as many friendly ships as possible.

As KamiKwasi Kwarteng flew into the dawn sun, he had a big grin on his face, this was a one way trip, and certainly not a U-turn, or was it?