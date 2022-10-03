Tora Tora Tora KamiKwasi Kwarteng Suicidal Economic Nosedive U-Turn

It was one last cocktail party with his City highflier and hedge fund manager bosses before Kamikwasi Kwarteng plopped himself into his Zero.
“There will be no humiliating U-turns with my 45p tax ruling, or will there? Oh shit, once the plane (economy) goes into a nosedive, forget about pulling up! Banzai! Tora Tora Tora!”
Yes, Admiral Truss has demanded a full attack on the economy to sink as many friendly ships as possible.
As KamiKwasi Kwarteng flew into the dawn sun, he had a big grin on his face, this was a one way trip, and certainly not a U-turn, or was it?