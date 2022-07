DURHAM - England - Despite having a full-blown party during lockdown, the police have let Labour off Scott free.

Letting off Keir Starmer and his deputy along with all the other Labourite party goers whilst the full hand of the law came down hard on Boris for simply walking into a room at his work place and raising a glass of wine stinks of bias on a grand scale.

According to the map of England, Durham is somewhere up north, so that explains everything.

Next time there’s another Labour lockdown party, why not invite the Durham constabulary round as well?