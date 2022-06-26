When the Religious Nutters Get Hold of the Asylum

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - When the extremist religious nutters take hold of things, there will be hell to pay.

It’s bad enough when the far-left censoring Marxist woke mob are in charge brainwashing the weak feeble minded sheeple, but conversely the far-right religious nutcases who actually interpret their bible word for word are just as bad as the far-leftists.

It’s the extremities that cause problems, and this could also apply to eco-zealots who superglue their buttocks to busy motorways.

Extremists of all political and religious ideologies are the same in many ways, and are equally as dangerous as each other simply because they fracture societies.

The National Socialists of Germany in the 1930s and 40s were a rare example of their political ideology uniting a nation as one before propelling it into war, then certain destruction. The American extremist movements on the left and right may seize power at different times but there is no unity as a nation, instead they cause more fractures with further polarisation.

Yes, this is simplified and does not address all variables such as the fight between the National Socialist Nazis and the Bolshevik Communists during the 20s and 30s, but the general gist of it is that extremes are not good in any situation.

This is why it is almost inevitable that America will endure another civil war at some point in the near future. However, because of the level of polarisation of the nation even a civil war will not be sufficient to alleviate the discontent. Maybe seceding certain portions of the nation would be a solution to the entire problem.

One area for the religious zealots and Republicans, and another for the Marxist, progressive former liberals. There could even be segregated zones for African Americans and another for Hispanics etc,.