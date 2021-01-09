Why the New Intolerant Liberal Voice Beats the Conservative Voice Every Time

SILICON VALLEY - USA - The Democrat party now controls all social media and traditional news outlets, whereas the conservatives now do not have a voice.

Liberalism used to mean the belief that people should have a lot of political and individual freedom, but today’s ‘liberals’ are not Liberal any more, they are control freak intolerant anti-freedom Communists. Their voice supersedes everyone else’s voice simply because over time they have invested heavily in media control, whereas the conservatives have scant regard for the media ignoring it over decades.

The octopus grip that surrounds humanity now by Facebook, Google, Twitter, Amazon, as well as traditional left-wing news services is all encompassing.

Yes, Parler and a few others are trying to venture into this controlled leftist environment, but they are minnows in an ocean full of massive predatory monsters flush with so much hard cash that nothing can get in their way.

Decades of not paying tax and siphoning it off to offshore accounts have made the communist Big Tech companies untouchable.

People have been conditioned to use these evil companies for decades now, and are imprisoned in their hypnotic snare, trapped into something they will never understand. The conditioning is so strong now that many of the users actively call out for less freedom and more censorship. Then when a free speech platform comes along, it is seen as a threat to the prison conditions created by the now communist Big Tech monopolies. Free speech and democracy are feared, not only because it goes against communism but because it promotes individual thought that is deemed dangerous by communist Big Tech. They want a hive mind, a communist echo chamber, repeating the same Soviet Woke mantras day in day out to the pliant masses. Thinking outside their created Marxist box is a serious danger.

Aligned with the CCP, the Big Tech communist Bolshevicks are preparing the Western mind to be eventually taken over by China. This is the long-term plan, and with Biden, this plan will be accelerated in the next four years.

The American conservatives, the Republicans moved too late. They should have started building their social media companies in 1997 onwards, and have only now awoken to the superiority of the Democrats who have abandoned liberalism for intolerance and communism.